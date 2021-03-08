Two months of work in “The Golden State” have certainly paid off for Isaiahh Loudermilk entering his Pro Day this week. The former Wisconsin defensive end has been training at Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif., since Jan. 4, and you could feel the positive energy, excitement and enthusiasm emanating even through a phone conversation. “I'm feeling great. Best I have been in forever, probably ever,” Loudermilk told BadgerBlitz.com on Thursday. “Feeling explosive, light, fast, strong, just kind of all the things I should be feeling, but it's been a great experience. I've been having fun. I've met a lot of new guys who are out here training with me so it's been a exciting experience.”

Isaiahh Loudermilk says he is about 15-20 pounds lighter heading into Wisconsin's Pro Day on March 10. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Loudermilk’s typical week is, as he describes it, “pretty hectic.” He arrives at Sports Academy around 7:45 or 8 a.m. and won’t be back in his hotel room until 5 or 5:30 p.m on most of those days. The routine has allowed him to hone in on becoming more explosive and improving his agility. Those long days have yielded some significant changes in Loudermilk’s body with Wisconsin's Pro Day slated for March 10. UW listed him at 6-foot-7 and 287 pounds on its 2020 roster. Loudermilk stated he has dropped nine percent body fat since early January and is down about 15-20 pounds. “Just kind of wanted to lose a lot of that stuff that I got to gain during the season, whether I gained it on purpose or I gained it just from eating too much Qdoba,” said Loudermilk, who noted he was down to around 270 pounds. “Just kind of having a meal plan and being able to work out all day, and that's really the only thing I gotta worry about right now is just taking care of my body. But just being able to do that, it's helped so much.” Loudermilk developed into a consistent force on Wisconsin’s defensive line at end over the last four seasons. He played in 40 career games -- including 26 starts -- and contributed 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and nine passes defended between 2017-20. During his time in Madison, Loudermilk feels he has proven that he can be a great run defender, but he also wants to demonstrate that he can create further plays in the backfield. “That's kind of what I was used for mostly at Wisconsin, especially my first couple years,” Loudermilk said. “I was able to take on double teams. Anytime I got a single block, I feel like I was able to shut off that, and really disrupt the run game. “But what I've really been focusing on a whole lot since I've been out here in Cali is kind of flexibility, agility, being able to bend corners just so I can be able to get after the quarterback in third-down situations. Kind of a little bit more pass-rush stuff. I feel like I wasn't able to showcase that as much as I wanted to at Wisconsin, but it's something that I really feel like is a strong part of my game.”