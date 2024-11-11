Big Ten Conference Power Rankings: Week 12

Each week during the regular season, BadgerBlitz.com will compile a power rankings article that ranks each program in the conference from best to worst. Six teams took a bye this week, while the middle tier of the conference continued to cannibalize itself. Without further ado, here's every team in the conference ranked from first to worst:

UCLA took down Iowa on Friday night in a rather shocking result. (Photo by Ethan Garbers)

1. Oregon Ducks

WEEK 11 RESULT: Maryland, 39-18 PREVIOUS RANK: 1 MOVEMENT: N/A Oregon has scored at least 31 points in every game since its opener. It hasn't been tested since its Week 7 signature victory over Ohio State. And the measly 18 points Maryland mustered in Eugene? The third-most points the Ducks have surrendered all season, trailing Boise State's 34 and Ohio State's 31. In a year where seemingly every contender has shown flaws, Oregon is the class of the sport until further notice.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

WEEK 11 RESULT: Beat Purdue, 45-0 PREVIOUS RANK: 2 MOVEMENT: N/A Ohio State's dominance over Purdue was so predictable and expected that the normally fervent play-by-play man Gus Johnson seemed placated by the Buckeyes' good old-fashioned beatdown of the Boilermakers. After a date with Northwestern on the lake front, Ryan Day will coach for his job in back-to-back games against Indiana and Michigan.

3. Indiana Hoosiers

WEEK 11 RESULT: Beat Michigan, 20-15 PREVIOUS RANK: 3 MOVEMENT: N/A It took until Week 12 for the Hoosiers to be truly tested. That sentence alone is a testament to the incredible job first-year head coach Curt Cignetti has done in Bloomington. After a bye week, the Hoosiers will gear up for potentially the biggest game in its program's history: a road game against No. 2 Ohio State.

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

WEEK 11 RESULT: Beat Washington, 35-6 PREVIOUS RANK: 4 MOVEMENT: N/A Penn State took out its frustration from the heartbreak of last week's brutal loss to Ohio State on an overmatched Washington team. The Nittany Lions racked up 266 rushing yards and 220 passing yards in a balanced, surgical beatdown of the Huskies. Three winnable games remain — Purdue, Minnesota and Maryland — but Penn State no longer controls its own destiny in the Big Ten title race.

5. Illinois Illini

WEEK 11 RESULT: BYE PREVIOUS RANK: 7 MOVEMENT: +2 This is where the rankings really become a cesspool. Illinois hasn't done anything particularly impressive the past three weeks — in fact, they've lost two games and taken a bye. They also lost to both teams ranked immediately below them, Minnesota and Iowa. Regardless, both those programs suffered awful defeats this week and Illinois remains 6-3 overall. If the Illini can turn the page on their recent losses, three games they should win — Michigan State, Rutgers and Northwestern — remain.

6. Minnesota Gophers

WEEK 11 RESULT: Lost to Rutgers, 26-19 PREVIOUS RANK: 6 MOVEMENT: N/A Again, Minnesota deserves to drop in the rankings here after a loss to a floundering Rutgers team. But it feels like every team in this tier of the conference has lost to everybody. The Scarlet Knights spoiled Minnesota's four-game winning streak, but the Gophers have proven more so than other teams in this range that they can compete at a higher level, as they still boast the nation's 11th-ranked total defense and several dangerous weapons on offense.

7. Iowa Hawkeyes

WEEK 11 RESULT: Lost to UCLA, 20-17 PREVIOUS RANK: 5 MOVEMENT: -2 Badger fans are undoubtably seething after seeing how UCLA's unheralded defense contained the Hawkeyes to 80 yards rushing and forced quarterback Brendan Sullivan to throw two interceptions. And how about the Bruins themselves, rushing for 211 yards with starting tailback TJ Harden racking up 20 carries for 125 yards (6.3 yards-per-carry)? Iowa is all over the place this season and still very broken offensively.

8. Michigan Wolverines

WEEK 11 RESULT: Lost to Indiana, 20-15 PREVIOUS RANK: 9 MOVEMENT: +1 Credit Sherrone Moore's squad for giving themselves a chance at the upset in Bloomington. Michigan's inescapable problem did the Wolverines in yet again, however: lack of talent at quarterback and wide receiver. Davis Warren (16 of 32 passing, 134 yards) isn't the answer. Reeling in a talented transfer quarterback should be priority No. 1 in Ann Arbor.

9. Wisconsin Badgers

WEEK 11 RESULT: BYE PREVIOUS RANK: 10 MOVEMENT: +1 Coming off a bye week, the Badgers are now faced with their final — and least realistic — chance at Luke Fickell's first signature win with the mighty Oregon Ducks traveling to Madison for a Saturday night showdown.

10. Washington Huskies

WEEK 11 RESULT: Lost to Penn State, 35-6 PREVIOUS RANK: 8 MOVEMENT: -2 Washington walked into a hornets' nest in Happy Valley against a ticked-off Penn State team. With the Huskies down 28-0 at halftime, starting quarterback Will Rogers was benched in favor of Demond Williams Jr., who didn't fair much better. Easily the worst loss of the season for Washington here, a program that now sits precariously at 5-5 and in danger of missing a bowl game following its national championship runner-up season.

11. Nebraska Cornhuskers

WEEK 11 RESULT: BYE PREVIOUS RANK: 9 MOVEMENT: -2 Nebraska still hasn't won a game since Oct. 5. The Huskers game this week against 4-5 USC is a huge game for both programs in terms of making the postseason.

12. UCLA Bruins

WEEK 11 RESULT: Beat Iowa, 20-17 PREVIOUS RANK: 14 MOVEMENT: +2 UCLA;s turnaround this year is quietly one of the more impressive performances in the conference. From 1-5 and absolutely dead in the water to 4-5 with wins over Nebraska and Iowa in back-to-back weeks and a legitimate chance to make a bowl game, head coach DeShaun Foster has turned things around in Westwood.

13. Michigan State Spartans

WEEK 11 RESULT: BYE PREVIOUS RANK: 12 MOVEMENT: -1 The Spartans took a much-needed bye week after losing two straight. Their stretch run features Illinois on the road, followed by home contests against Purdue and Rutgers.

14. Northwestern Wildcats

WEEK 11 RESULT: BYE PREVIOUS RANK: 13 MOVEMENT: -1 Another one of six conference teams on bye in Week 11, Northwestern's break couldn't've come at a better time. The Wildcats now must gear up for a brutal final quarter of the season against Ohio State, Michigan and Illinois.

15. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WEEK 11 RESULT: Beat Minnesota, 26-19 PREVIOUS RANK: 17 MOVEMENT: +2 Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano needed this win desperately after dropping four straight. How about the Athan Kaliakmanis revenge game? The ex-Gopher, who's been nothing special at all this season, tossed for 240 yards and three scores against his old program. Can the Scarlet Knights clinch bowl eligibility this week against Maryland?

16. USC Trojans

WEEK 11 RESULT: BYE PREVIOUS RANK: 16 MOVEMENT: N/A The Trojans needed this bye week badly after dropping four of their last five. The road doesn't necessarily get easier, however, and at 4-5, there's a legitimate chance this team misses a bowl game. If USC wants to avoid that fate, it'll need to beat two of either Nebraska, rejuvenated UCLA or No. 8 Notre Dame.

17. Maryland Terrapins

WEEK 11 RESULT: Lost to Oregon, 39-18 PREVIOUS RANK: 15 MOVEMENT: -2 Maryland lost by 21 points to the clear and obvious best team in the country. Not terrible, all things considered. But by the time Ducks' quarterback Dillon Gabriel became the FBS all-time touchdown leader with a 3-yard pass to offensive linemen Gernorris Wilson midway through the third quarter, the game was all but over. If the Terps want to make a bowl game, they need to take two of three versus Rutgers, Iowa and Penn State.

18. Purdue Boilermakers