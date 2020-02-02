News More News
football

Is 2021 DB JaVaughn Byrd closing in on an offer from Wisconsin?

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Of the six in-state players in attendance at Wisconsin's junior day this weekend, five - Jackson Acker, Hunter Wohler, Ayo Adebogun, JP Benzschawel and Loyal Crawford - were already committed to the Badgers.

The sixth, Milwaukee Rufus King defensive back JaVaughn Byrd, feels he's in the conversation for an offer from UW after Saturday's visit.

In-state defensive back JaVaughn Byrd visited Wisconsin on Saturday.
In-state defensive back JaVaughn Byrd visited Wisconsin on Saturday. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
