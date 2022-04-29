Intriguing 2024 prospects within Wisconsin; Badgers recruiting changes?
BadgerBlitz TV continues our weekly Q&A series with Rivals.com recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove with a second episode in as many days! Clint joins senior writer Jake Kocorowski to discuss the following topics, as asked by our subscribers:
*A look at the in-state prospects coming out of the 2024 class
*With the updates to the coaching staff, are there any philosophical differences in the recruits the Badgers are targeting?
