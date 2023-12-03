Wisconsin learned of its bowl fate Sunday afternoon: the Badgers are set to do battle with LSU in the Reliaquest Bowl on Jan. 1. The annual clash between teams from the Big Ten and SEC will be Wisconsin's 22nd straight bowl game, which stands as the third-longest streak in college football. LSU, meanwhile, is set for its third straight bowl game after a win in the Citrus Bowl over Purdue last season. Here's an early breakdown of the 2024 Reliaquest Bowl:

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR WISCONSIN

After brutal, consecutive losses down the stretch to Indiana and Northwestern, the Badgers looked as if they may lose their historic bowl streak. Sitting at 5-5, the program needed to beat either Nebraska or Minnesota to reach the postseason. Wisconsin took care of business in both games to finish the regular season 7-5 in Luke Fickell's debut year in Madison. The Badgers' performance didn't match the hype in 2023, or come anywhere close. Still, seven wins and possession of the Axe are both notable improvements from the tumultuous 2022. Now, Wisconsin is looking to hit eight wins for the first time since 2021 when they won nine games in Paul Chryst's final complete season. It isn't the most glamorous bowl game for Wisconsin, but it didn't have the most glamorous season. The opportunity to play a storied SEC program is always attractive, and LSU finished the season ranked No. 13 in both the AP Poll and College Football Playoff ranking. The two programs have large fanbases, both of which should converge on the Tampa Bay in droves.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR LSU

The Tigers began the season ranked No. 5, but got smoked by Florida State in the opener. The rest of the season, the would hang around the mid-teens of the AP Poll. They would only lose two more games, one to Ole Miss and one at the hands of Alabama. The expectations in Baton Rouge were higher, but 9-3 and a top-15 ranking heading into bowl season is still a very good year. The Tigers are riding a three-game winning streak and will look to finish with 10 wins for the second straight season. Head coach Brian Kelly hasn't gotten over the hump yet with LSU, but 20 wins in his first two seasons would be the best two-year start to a coaching tenure in Baton Rouge since Les Miles took over in 2005. LSU is clearly trending in the right direction. After Ed Orgeron's final two seasons were a disaster, culminating in 11 total wins and a 0-1 postseason record, Kelly has brought the Tigers back to national prominence. They were certainly thinking bigger than the Reliaquest bowl this season, but it's hard to deny Kelly is laying a strong foundation.

BIGGEST NAMES

Wisconsin Quarterback Tanner Mordecai: The Badgers' signal-caller has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, but has the chance to put one more game on film for NFL talent evaluators should he choose to do so. Mordecai could always opt out and focus on preparing for the next level, which would likely leave Braedyn Locke as the Badgers' starter under center. Wisconsin Safety Hunter Wohler: In theory, the junior could call it a career in Madison and enter his name into the NFL Draft. After all, Wohler had a phenomenal season as a do-everything chess piece in Wisconsin's new-look defense, tallying 113 total tackles. It seems extremely likely, however, that the safety will elect to run it back for Fickell's second season with the Badgers and log another year of excellent tape. If that's indeed the case, Wohler should play in the bowl game and will be one of the best players on the field. LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels: Daniels is the superstar LSU is centered on. The quarterback threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also led the Tigers in rushing with 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's the Heisman favorite and could easily declare for the NFL Draft as well. Thus, there's no telling if he plays in this game. LSU Wide Receiver Malik Nabers: Nabers was Daniels' favorite target, and for good reason. The receiver's absurd hands and open-field ability helped him produce 86 catches for 1,546 yards and 14 touchdowns. Nabers is a Biletnikoff finalist, and after such a stellar junior campaign, may also elect to forgo the bowl game in favor of draft preparation.

BIGGEST STORYLINE

Can the Badgers beat a legit team? Wisconsin played just three teams that spent time ranked in the AP Top-25 this season: Washington State, Iowa and Ohio State. The Badgers lost all three games. Looking at Wisconsin's results in Fickell's debut season, the Badgers don't have an impressive win on their resume in terms of strength of opponent. The best record of any team they beat was Rutgers and Georgia Southern, each at 6-6. Now, it's worth noting that if Daniels and/or Nabers doesn't play, this will be a much different LSU team. Regardless, beating the 15th-ranked team in the country would be a massive momentum builder for Fickell and his program.

