Last year at this time, Matthew Mors cemented himself as a legit scholarship target for the Badgers after a strong performance at Wisconsin’s advanced camp.

Saturday evening at UW’s team camp, Mors, who walked into the Kohl Center with a Wisconsin t-shirt on, carried himself and performed like the top overall target for head coach Greg Gard in the 2021 recruiting class.

A 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward from Yankton High School in South Dakota, Mors led his team to a 2-0 record on the first night of camp. The big man drained a 3 at the end of regulation to send the first contest - arguably the better of his two showings - to overtime, and was solid from start to finish in the second game.

Gard and assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, along with a handful of current players, watched Mors’ first game, with assistant Dean Oliver overseeing his second. Fans from other courts also took notice as word got around about the kid from South Dakota.

Mors, who also has offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Creighton, TCU, South Dakota and South Dakota State...

