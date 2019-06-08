Chucky Hepburn was one the top known prospects scheduled to be at Wisconsin’s advanced camp, and the 2021 point guard did little to disappoint in front of Greg Gard and his staff. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound rising junior from Nebraska was one of the top overall performers Saturday. Listing him at 6-foot-1 might be a little generous, but Hepburn is a strong ball handler who sees the floor well. He displayed a good mid- and long-range jumper and also finished at the rim in traffic.

If you’re looking for a comparison, former UW lead guard Jordan Taylor certainly comes to mind, especially in his build and the way Hepburn controls tempo and plays under control. Good hands, high IQ and a better athlete than you'd think at first glance... just about everything you're looking for at the position.

"Honestly, I’m hoping for tips on how to become a better point guard because there’s always going to be something I can work on," Hepburn told BadgerBlitz.com prior to camp.

"Especially from a college coach because they have more experience than I do."I’ve called Coach (Joe) Krabbenhoft a few times and he’s told me that the coaches really like my game. They haven’t seen me in person yet but they have seen film on me and they like the style that I play...

