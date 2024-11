Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 Recruiting Class

With a recent commitment in the 2025 class, it is time to go back inside the numbers and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com. To explain the basics, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Wisconsin landed four-star quarterback Carter Smith on Sunday.

Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating. It is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20. Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula. TEAM RANKINGS | POINT VALUES | COMMITMENT LIST | 2025 OFFERS |

INSIDE THE BIG TEN RANKINGS

Big Ten Rankings Rank School Total Commits Average Points 1 Ohio State 25 4.04 3077 2 Michigan 19 3.89 2317 3 Oregon 15 4.07 2310 4 USC 22 3.59 2237 5 Penn State 26 3.46 2139 6 Wisconsin 24 3.42 2010 7 Nebraska 20 3.35 1977 8 Rutgers 27 3.11 1768 9 Washington 26 3.15 1758 10 Maryland 23 3.26 1666 11 UCLA 18 3.28 1563 12 Indiana 21 3.1 1470 13 Minnesota 21 3.0 1425 14 Illinois 17 3.0 1290 15 Northwestern 19 2.95 1275 16 Iowa 15 3.2 1249 17 Michigan State 15 3.13 1185 18 Purdue 12 3.0 825