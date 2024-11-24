Published Nov 24, 2024
Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 Recruiting Class
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
With a recent commitment in the 2025 class, it is time to go back inside the numbers and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.

To explain the basics, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating.

It is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20.

Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points

It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula.

TEAM RANKINGS | POINT VALUES | COMMITMENT LIST | 2025 OFFERS |

Wisconsin's 2025 Recruiting Class
NAMESTARSRRPOINTSBONUSTOTAL

Carter Smith

4

5.9

120

34

154

Jaimier Scott

4

5.9

120

18

138

Nicolas Clayton

4

5.8

105

14

119

Hardy Watts

4

5.8

105

9

114

Mason Posa

4

5.8

105


105

Eugene Hilton Jr.

4

5.8

105


105

Cam Clark

4

5.8

105

105

Logan Powell

4

5.8

105


105

Jaylen Williams

4

5.8

105

105

Jahmare Washington

4

5.8

105


105

Nizyi Davis

3

5.7

90


90

Grant Dean

3

5.7

90

90

Luke Emmerich

3

5.7

90


90

Michael Roeske

3

5.7

90


90

Xavier Ukponu

3

5.7

90

90

Drayden Pavey

3

5.7

90


90

Cameron Miller

3

5.7

90


90

Landyn Locke

3

5.6

75

75

Cooper Catalano

3

5.6

75


75

Remington Moss

3

5.6

75

75

Torin Pettaway

3

5.6

75

75

Samuel Lateju

3

5.6

75

75

Emmett Bork

3

5.5

60


60

Nolan Davenport

3

5.5

60

60

Star average: 3.42

GRAND

TOTAL

2010

INSIDE THE BIG TEN RANKINGS

Big Ten Rankings
RankSchoolTotal CommitsAveragePoints

1

Ohio State

25

4.04

3077

2

Michigan

19

3.89

2317

3

Oregon

15

4.07

2310

4

USC

22

3.59

2237

5

Penn State

26

3.46

2139

6

Wisconsin

24

3.42

2010

7

Nebraska

20

3.35

1977

8

Rutgers

27

3.11

1768

9

Washington

26

3.15

1758

10

Maryland

23

3.26

1666

11

UCLA

18

3.28

1563

12

Indiana

21

3.1

1470

13

Minnesota

21

3.0

1425

14

Illinois

17

3.0

1290

15

Northwestern

19

2.95

1275

16

Iowa

15

3.2

1249

17

Michigan State

15

3.13

1185

18

Purdue

12

3.0

825

_________________________________________________


