Advertisement
Published Oct 29, 2024
Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 Recruiting Class
circle avatar
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals

With a recent commitment in the 2025 class, it is time to go back inside the numbers and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.

To explain the basics, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating.

It is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20.

Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points

It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula.

TEAM RANKINGS | POINT VALUES | COMMITMENT LIST | 2025 OFFERS |

Wisconsin's 2025 Recruiting Class
NAMESTARSRRPOINTSBONUSTOTAL

Jaimier Scott

4

5.9

120

22

142

Hardy Watts

4

5.8

105

15

120

Logan Powell

4

5.8

105


105

Mason Posa

4

5.8

105

105

Eugene Hilton Jr.

4

5.8

105

105

Cam Clark

4

5.8

105


105

Nicolas Clayton

4

5.8

105


105

Michael Roeske

3

5.7

90

90

Cameron Miller

3

5.7

90


90

Nizyi Davis

3

5.7

90

90

Grant Dean

3

5.7

90


90

Luke Emmerich

3

5.7

90


90

Brenden Anes

3

5.7

90

90

Xavier Ukponu

3

5.7

90


90

Drayden Pavey

3

5.7

90


90

Torin Pettaway

3

5.6

75

75

Landyn Locke

3

5.6

75


75

Cooper Catalano

3

5.6

75


75

Remington Moss

3

5.6

75

75

Jahmare Washington

3

5.6

75


75

Samuel Lateju

3

5.6

75

75

Emmett Bork

3

5.5

60

60

Nolan Davenport

3

5.5

60

60

Star average: 3.3

GRAND

TOTAL

1882

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

INSIDE THE BIG TEN RANKINGS

Big Ten Rankings
RankSchoolTotal CommitsAveragePoints

1

Ohio State

26

4.12

3237

2

USC

23

3.78

2381

3

Oregon

15

4.13

2338

4

Penn State

25

3.56

2200

5

Michigan

17

3.82

2016

6

Wisconsin

23

3.3

1892

7

Nebraska

20

3.3

1836

8

Rutgers

27

3.19

1785

9

Washington

26

3.19

1778

10

Maryland

23

3.26

1620

11

UCLA

17

3.24

1512

12

Minnesota

22

3.0

1440

13

Indiana

19

2.89

1290

14

Illinois

15

3.13

1200

15

Northwestern

18

2.94

1200

16

Iowa

14

3.21

1189

17

Michigan State

15

3.07

1174

18

Purdue

11

3.09

780

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


Advertisement
Advertisement