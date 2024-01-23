With three recent commitments for Wisconsin in the 2025 class, it is time to go back inside the numbers and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com. To explain the basics, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Wisconsin recently picked up a commitment from four-star ATH Jaimier Scott. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Advertisement

Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating. It is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20. Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula. TEAM RANKINGS | POINT VALUES | COMMITMENT LIST | 2025 OFFERS |

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IHRoZSBiZWdpbm5pbmfigLzvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvT25XaXNjb25zaW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNPbldpc2NvbnNpbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0p1bXBBcm91bmRNYWR0 b3duMjU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNKdW1w QXJvdW5kTWFkdG93bjI1PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUDJQ QmxTZDZQdSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1AyUEJsU2Q2UHU8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQ29vcGVyIENhdGFsYW5vIChAY2F0YWxhbm9fY29vcGVyKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhdGFsYW5vX2Nvb3Blci9zdGF0 dXMvMTc0OTgyNjgxMTM4NTUzNjc3OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K YW51YXJ5IDIzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK