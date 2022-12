With Signing Day on the horizon, it is time to go back inside the numbers and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com. To explain the basics, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Three-star tight end Tucker Ashcraft recently committed to Wisconsin.