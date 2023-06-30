During the suspension, Turner is unable to compete and practice pending completion of the required factual inquiry under the policy, according to the same release.

Jordan Turner has been suspended from the Wisconsin football team after he violated the UW Department of Athletics’ Student-Athlete Discipline Policy , according to a release on Friday afternoon.

During the suspension, Turner will remain on UW's roster and may continue to receive support service in the sports medicine facility, the academic support center and the weight training room.

In a release on social media, Turner said he "was cited with an OWI first offense along with additional traffic violations."

Turner was expected to be a starter at inside linebacker alongside Maema Njongmeta this fall. In 2022, Turner played in 13 games and made 11 starts. The former three-star prospect from Michigan ranked second on the Badgers with 65 total tackles.

Should Turner miss an extended period of time, junior Jake Chaney is likely next up at inside linebacker.

"He (Chaney) is pushing, I promise you that," coordinator Mike Tressel said this spring. "He's a good player. He's a No. 1, right? You can start saying, 'well how can there be more than two 1s?' But he's a 1 and he's really impressed me. He has the ability to be really heavy-handed where he shocks offensive linemen and you see them stumble back two yards, and the next play you see him slip them and make a play in the backfield. Having the ability to do both those things and having a feel for when to use each of those tools is really impressive. So he's a 1."

Behind those three, Tate Grass and Bryan Sanborn saw work with the No. 2 unit during spring camp. Tressel likely feels good about playing all five, though he stressed consistency this spring.

"We talk about how it's better to be consistently good than occasionally great," Tressel said. "When you're trying to be that 'splash playmaker,' what happens is you end up being occasionally great. You have to let it come to you."