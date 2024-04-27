MADISON -- Wisconsin’s 2024 spring camp began with a hurricane. During the third practice session of the year, defensive Leon Lowery darted past left tackle Jack Nelson and crashed into the backfield. Some presumed contact by Lowery created the biggest skirmish of spring, one that engulfed countless Badgers and temporarily paused practice. “There was a defensive end who we thought hit the quarterback. Obviously, I didn’t like that, so me and Jack Nelson teamed up. Some punches were thrown. I had to stand up for my quarterback, so I got in there a little bit,” left guard Joe Brunner explained. What followed was a punishment that hasn’t been used at a spring practice since, and is usually reserved for high school and pop warner football. “I had to run two laps for that one,” Brunner said with a smirk.

Wisconsin guard Joe Brunner.

The redshirt sophomore has currently played only 54 career snaps, with only seven coming last season, and will start alongside an offensive line full of veterans. Nelson leads all starters with 2,436 career snaps, while center Jake Renfro has 1,201 snaps, right guard Joe Huber 1,728 snaps and right tackle Riley Mahlman 1,353 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. “He’s played like a vet,” offensive line coach A.J. Blazek said of Brunner. “If I wouldn’t have known the history, the way he plays next to Jack and those guys, he’s playing really fast. He has up-and-down days fundamentally, but from assignment, he’s sharp.” Most younger, less experienced players may have tried to stay out of trouble during one of their first official practices as a starter. But it was an immediate example of a trait that Brunner prides himself on — “nastiness.” “Since high school, I’ve been the nasty guy,” Brunner said. “I’m a young guy, but one thing I felt was that we needed to be nasty.” He’s quickly become a favorite amongst teammates and coaches, for the very reason coach Luke Fickell made him run laps. “Joe’s a monster. You know he’s just gonna stick his head in everything and just cause havoc, and that’s exactly what you want with an o-lineman. He’s just a nasty dude,” said J.P. Benzschawel, a backup guard. “He’s awesome. He plays with a mean streak. I don’t think he has a nice bone in his body, which is a good thing when you play on the o-line,” said Jake Renfro, who starts at center alongside Brunner. This “mean streak” may be new to the Badgers, but it’s been integral to Brunner’s psyche since he began playing sports. “My older brother and my dad instilled it within me,” Brunner said. “I played sports all my life. They made me competitive and they let me know that if you wanna win, sometimes you gotta be nasty. From such a young age, that’s how I learned to win and how I learned to compete.” Brunner was a four-year starter at Whitefish Bay High School in eastern Wisconsin, eventually earning a four-star rating in the 2022 class as the top player in the state, and ninth-highest rated offensive tackle in the country. He earned offers from LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Miami, Iowa and Florida State, among others. "Wisconsin actually wasn't always at the top for me," Brunner told BadgerBlitz in December 2021, when he first committed to play for the Badgers. "At one point, I think Notre Dame was in the lead for a good chunk of time. I started to build a strong relationship with their coaching staff and I didn't really talk to Wisconsin as much. But then Wisconsin started to pick it up and, trust me, it was hard not being able to get to the campus. So I'm glad I got to do that because it really opened my eyes. Wisconsin definitely was not always in the lead." COVID-19 restrictions kept him from going on any official visits before committing to Wisconsin. But even when he later visited Iowa, Ohio State and Notre Dame, none stood out to him the way Madison did. "I committed to the Wisconsin Badgers and I think as soon as I stepped on that campus for my official visit, I knew right from the start," Brunner said.