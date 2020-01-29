During his recruiting rounds in Illinois this week, Wisconsin assistant coach Inoke Breckterfield dropped by Marquette High School to check in on Victor Mullen.

"Coach Breckterfield stopped by the school yesterday (Monday) and my coach had a chance to talk to him," Mullen told BadgerBlitz.com. "He told my coach that he was very impressed with my film from this year and that he would be sure to pass it on to the rest of the coaching staff."