{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 05:45:33 -0600') }} football

Inoke Breckterfield drops in on 2021 TE Victor Mullen

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

During his recruiting rounds in Illinois this week, Wisconsin assistant coach Inoke Breckterfield dropped by Marquette High School to check in on Victor Mullen.

"Coach Breckterfield stopped by the school yesterday (Monday) and my coach had a chance to talk to him," Mullen told BadgerBlitz.com. "He told my coach that he was very impressed with my film from this year and that he would be sure to pass it on to the rest of the coaching staff."

Victor Mullen had Wisconsin assistant coach Inoke Breckterfield at his school Monday.
Victor Mullen had Wisconsin assistant coach Inoke Breckterfield at his school Monday. (Rivals.com)
