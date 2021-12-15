Inked for the Wisconsin Badgers: Three-star wide receiver Vinny Anthony

With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 15, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at wide receiver Vinny Anthony, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

RECRUITING COMPETITION/STORY

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect from Male High School in Kentucky, Anthony chose Wisconsin over a top three that also included Cincinnati and Duke. He joins fellow three-star Tommy McIntosh as projected wide outs for Wisconsin in the senior cycle. The first-team all-state selection caught 49 passes for 1,108 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior.





WHY WISCONSIN?

Three-star wide receiver Vinny Anthony signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

"They (Alvis Whitted and Paul Chryst) both think that I can help the team win games and help them take the next step as a program," Anthony told BadgerBlitz.com. "They think I'm a great fit for them and they showed us who they really are. If I think that Wisconsin is the right fit me, then they're going to be excited to have me. "They're great people and I really enjoyed talking to them and spending time with them. They were great men to be around and they have a lot of experience in both the college game and even the NFL. They're both winners and they know how to help their players become great. I really appreciated my time with them."

COACH'S TAKE

"For Vinny and for Wisconsin, they're kind of looking for the same type of thing," Male High School Chris Wolfe told BadgerBlitz.com. "Vinny is a high-level player and he's very strong academically - he takes that very seriously. Another thing about him is that he's a high-character kid who also runs track and is a great athlete. So he was looking for a place that had that same kind of culture, and I think that was a nice fit for me. We've never had a kid go to Wisconsin, so that's pretty exciting on our end to have them come down here and get one of the best players I've had. "From a football standpoint, he's a guy who can do a lot of things with the football in his hands. He's got great one-on-one ball skills for what everyone calls the 50/50 balls. That's one of the things he's really good at because he really plays the ball well. He's a physical player and he doesn't mind mixing it up as a blocker. He's good on special teams and he's been our kick and punt returner. He just does all the things you'd expect an elite athlete to do. I just think it was a good find for Wisconsin and I think that they came down here and got a great player."

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

The offer sheet doesn't pop when looking at Anthony's recruitment on paper. But the three-star prospect from Kentucky emerged as a priority target for position coach Alvis Whittedthis winter. If you trust his evaluation, Anthony, who chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke, could be a nice find for the Badgers in the 2022 class. At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Anthony isn't a burner or someone who can necessarily take the top off a defense. But he should be a nice compliment to Tommy McIntosh in this class as someone who can develop into a reliable, possession receiver for UW. According to head coach Chris Wolfe, Anthony has a strong ability to win contested battles.

HUDL HIGHLIGHTS