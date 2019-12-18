With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 18, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at wide receiver Isaac Smith, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday. The 16th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2020 class, Smith is a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.

Isaac Smith (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

RECRUITING STORY/COMPETITION

Smith committed to the Badgers over 12 other scholarship offers, including a SEC offer from Missouri. He also was receiving interest from Memphis and was offered by Louisville after his UW commitment. Holding multiple FCS offers in the early weeks of summer, Smith got a boost to his recruitment when Missouri offered in mid-June, validating the work he put in his junior year (53 catches, 981 yards, nine touchdowns). Wisconsin wide receiver coach Ted Gilmore had been searching for another prospect in the 2020 class to pair with in-state prospect Chimere Dike and started to reach out to Smith as the summer progressed. Still, Missouri looked like the favorite to land Smith with him building a strong relationship with the Tigers’ staff.

Things started to change in late summer. Wisconsin offered near the end of July before the end of the dead period and booked him for an official visit for UW’s home opener. That visit, which was other members of his family, was the difference. Beyond the game atmosphere, facilities and the city, Smith was impressed with the academics (he called it a public Ivy League school), the diversity of the team and the personality of head coach Paul Chryst convinced him to commit before leaving the campus.

WHY WISCONSIN?

“I knew for a while that they were only taking one more guy at receiver and Coach (Ted) Gilmore said I was the guy that he wanted. He just made sure that I knew that, and he wanted to get me to campus to see what Wisconsin was all about. The official visit just blew me away. It's a great city, a great school and that's where I feel comfortable going after high school.” -Smith told BadgerBlitz.com

SCOUT'S TAKE

“I believe his recruitment picked up late because a lot of schools just weren't sure about Isaac because of his size. But what Isaac brings to the field, Wisconsin figured it out. I believe his work ethic and his play is what caught Wisconsin's eye. Isaac was also big into AAU basketball before he fully committed to football … Isaac is a very smart player and works extremely hard.” - St. George's head coach Andre Lott told BadgerBlitz.com

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Wisconsin is slated to have five senior receivers on its roster next season, so early playing time is not a necessity in Smith’s future. However, according to Lott, Smith brings size, speed, solid route running and the willingness to block in all aspects of the offense, the latter being something that could get him on the field sooner rather than later. Smith has great size at 6-foot-3 and can high point the football and bring in pass attempts. Combine all those positive attributes and there just might be a role for Smith in Wisconsin’s offense in 2020.