With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 18, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at wide receiver Chimere Dike, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday. The fifth commitment in Wisconsin’s 2020 class, Dike is a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and the No.4 prospect in the state.

Chimere Dike (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

RECRUITING STORY/COMPETITION

Dike committed to Wisconsin over an offer from Iowa State. He was also receiving interest from Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska and others. Before the start of his junior season, Dike said Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Nebraska and Ohio State had all reached out to him in some form or fashion. But Dike, who had 79 receptions for 1,091 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, admitted being a Wisconsin fan his entire life. It’s part of the reason he called the Camp Randall atmosphere “special” after his 2018 fall unofficial visit. Imagine how he felt after UW extended him a scholarship following a one-day visit in January?

Dike maintained his composure in an interview with BadgerBlitz.com, saying he’s focused on making an informed decision and wasn’t worried about a decision timeline. That thought process took less than a week, as Dike became Wisconsin’s first in-state scholarship wide receiver since 2013 (Jazz Peavy) five days later.

WHY WISCONSIN?

"They liked that I wasn’t only a good football player, but that I had a work ethic and was someone that would fit in well there … I feel great about Wisconsin. It’s a place I feel like I fit in and the coaches are amazing there. Just how down to earth the coaches were stood out to me and the atmosphere at the basketball game was electric. It was a great day to be in Madison." – Dike to BadgerBlitz.com

SCOUT'S TAKE

“In today's football, you need well-rounded athletes. And there's no better example of that than Chimere, who has played varsity sports since he was a freshman. That happens at a lot places, but it doesn't happen often in the Classic 8, where we're pretty solid across the board in every sport. “Chimere started in football and track as a freshman - went to state in track - and he's an all-conference guy in basketball and baseball. That's stuff you can't fake, and it shows just how gifted he is as an athlete. If he could play seven sports, he could probably be all-conference in all seven. He loves competing and no matter he's doing, he's one of the most competitive guys we have.” - Waukesha North head coach Matt Harris told BadgerBlitz.com

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Dike was the main threat on offense for North this past season. Displaying a confident catching ability in traffic, not to mention the ability to create separation from his defender thanks to his outstanding track speed, Dike finished last season with 962 yards and six touchdowns on 59 catches and another six touchdowns on 43 rush attempts. Wisconsin has done well with multi-sport athletes in past recruiting cycles, likely part of the reason there was such a strong early attraction to Dike. The incoming freshman plays basketball, baseball and runs track (he ran a 11.13 second outdoor 100-meter dash as a sophomore). “Chimere is a great football player, but there are tons of great football players out there,” Harris said. “So once Coach (Paul) Chyrst got to know him, he found out that Chimere is what being a Badger is all about. He has great grades, a great personality and is a leader for us, so he has all the character things you're looking for. I told Coach Chryst that everyone thinks their kids are great, but I want you to see for yourself. So, he came to basketball practices and games and he saw those qualities in person. I think that's what swayed their decision and made them move in the direction that they did. You don't find characters like Chimere too often. He has been a culture-changer for us.” Wisconsin will enter 2020 with three high-quality receivers in Quintez Cephus (could declare early for the draft), Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, not to mention multiple underclassmen waiting in the wings. However, considering his skill set, having a small offensive package designed for him – much like UW did two years ago with Aron Cruickshank – isn’t out of the question if he can adjust to the challenges ahead.