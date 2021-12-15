Inked for the Wisconsin Badgers: Three-star star cornerback Avyonne Jones

With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 15, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at cornerback Avyonne Jones, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

RECRUITING COMPETITION/STORY

Jones, a one-time Oklahoma State pledge, ultimately chose Wisconsin over Colorado and California, the two other schools he visited officially this summer. The three-star prospect helped Southlake Carroll to the Texas 6A Division I state title game as a junior and state semifinals as a senior.

WHY WISCONSIN?

Three-star cornerback Avyonne Jones signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

"The relationships stood out to me. You can’t fake that stuff," Jones told BadgerBlitz.com. "During my official visit, one of the things I really liked was the player panel. The stuff they talked about definitely helped me make my decision to come to Wisconsin. "I talked to Coach (Paul) Chryst for seven or eight hours during the course of the whole visit - not just about football, mainly about other things. He’s a great guy and a big reason why I committed to Wisconsin. He thought my personality was a fit at Wisconsin and in their locker room."

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Jones is listed as a cornerback, but the standout from Southlake Carroll High School in Texas should also be able to help in nickel packages or even at safety for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. When asked where he projects best, Jones had a simple answer. "I’m coming in as a DB," Jones, with a laugh, told BadgerBlitz.com. "And that's one of the things that Coach Leonhard said he saw in my film was my position versatility and the reason why he wanted to recruit me right away," Jones added. "He said they could have as many as five starters leave from their DB room after this year, so they need guys to come in and step up." Jones is one of the more intriguing commits in Wisconsin's 2022 class, and his versatility should allow him to get on the field early in his career at UW. Lining up in both the short and wide side of the field for Southlake Carroll, Jones displays nice closing speed and the ability to defend the ball in the air, evidenced by his 15 pass breakups as a junior. The three-star prospect also diagnoses well and has nice hip-turn and recovery speed after he's beat on a deep route.

HUDL HIGHLIGHTS