RANKING

The 10th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2023 class, Moore is a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He is also rated the No.49 cornerback in the country and the No.14 prospect in Ohio. Moore committed to the Badgers over 16 other scholarship offers, including Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia. He was committed to Cincinnati from April 2022 to November 2022.

RECRUITING STORY

Coming off a junior season where he had 41 tackles, seven interceptions, and two pick sixes on the defense, Moore was a popular invitee on the junior day circuit. Last winter he visited Cincinnati, Duke, Miami (OH), and West Virginia and he picked up six Power Five offers in a three-week stretch. The Bearcats became a favorite of his early due to the proximity of the school (less than an hour away), his comfort with the campus, and his relationships with the coaches. After seeing multiple schools multiple times, Moore came out with a top eight in early April and committed to the Bearcats over West Virginia by the end of the month. “It just feels really good to be hometown hero, stay home with a high-caliber program like Cincinnati,” Moore said. “They were fourth in the country last year, so it just feels really good. The fan base is really strong and I’m enjoying it.” Moore’s never wavered when he received calls from other schools but that changed when Luke Fickell announced he was leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. Moore scheduled an official visit to Madison without knowing anything about the program, received his official offer, and committed to the Badgers.

WHY WISCONSIN?

“My Cincinnati coaching staff moved over to Wisconsin. It is just a really nice place, very beautiful place. It’s surrounded by two lakes. It’s Big Ten. The stadium really hit me walking out there, just imagining that stadium full and “Jump Around” after the third quarter, all that stuff. (They have) very like-minded kids there just like me (that) I think I can thrive with and get better with.”

COACH'S TAKE

“Braedyn is a long and lanky kid who can really run. He's also a physical kid who played on offense and defense for us at the high school level. He was a 1,000-yard receiver for us, so he's definitely a great athlete. His body size, body type, and ability to be physical really caught their attention as a future safety. Braedyn is a hard worker, no doubt about that. When he sets his mind to something he'll get it done, so I think he will do everything he can to make an impact right away. That's just the type of kid that he is.” -High School Coach Nick Yordy

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

There are few multisport athletes who are as gifted in Wisconsin’s 2023 class as Moore. The three-star prospect excelled on both sides of the ball as a senior (38 tackles, four interceptions, 79 receptions, 1,039 yards, 18 touchdowns), including one game where he had five catches for 84 yards, and three touchdowns, two carries for 11 yards and a score, and two solo tackles. In addition to football, Moore ran the 4x100 for a state qualifying team and was a ranked high school shortstop before he focused solely on the gridiron. UW can do multiple things with Moore, but the Badgers will likely start him at the boundary safety position. A long, athletic defender, Moore runs well, shows good footwork for his change of direction, and isn’t afraid of contact when challenging for the ball. Moore said the new UW staff sees him doing run fits in the box because of his size or covering deep with his speed. While he’ll continue to grow into his frame in a college weight room, Moore will enroll early with the Badgers and has a chance to see the field this fall on special teams at worst.

