Wisconsin Badgers signee Christian Alliegro.

RANKING

The 12th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2023 class, Alliegro is a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He committed to the Badgers over 10 other scholarship offers: Connecticut, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest.

RECRUITING STORY

Alliegro’s football recruiting was non-existent for most of his high school career, mainly because he thought his future was in lacrosse. Alliegro was originally committed to playing for Navy but a strong 2021 season playing safety convinced him to put a stronger emphasis on football. Deciding to take a prep season at Avon Old Farms and participate in college camps over the summer, Alliegro started to quickly pick up offers that convinced him football was the way to go. Camps and visits earned him offers from Minnesota and Rutgers and he initially said he would commit by the end of the summer. Choosing to wait brought eight more Power Five offers and more options for senior visits. He set officials for Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Virginia, and Minnesota. Visiting Wisconsin on the same weekend that netted the Badgers commitments from cornerback Jonas Duclona, safety Braedyn Moore, and tight end Tucker Ashcraft, Alliegro added his name to the list and canceled his official to Minneapolis.

WHY WISCONSIN?

“He just felt really comfortable there and it had everything that he wanted. He told us it just felt right and he found a place to develop. He’s always envisioned himself playing big-time college football in the Big Ten. All the allure of Wisconsin’s academic success and the track record with Coach (Luke) Fickell really stood out to him. The atmosphere and culture at Wisconsin and just how important football is at that place really attracted him. “We have a kid (quarterback Marshall Howe) there who walked on who hosted him and I think that helped with his comfort level and being able to see himself in Wisconsin. He found a great fit.” - Alliegro’s head coach, Jon Wholley, told BadgerBlitz.com

COACH'S TAKE

“Ability and versatility were things Wisconsin liked. He is a very good athlete who ran very well at camps last year when he just started to get into football recruiting. He’s an explosive kid and he can do a lot of different things. But he’s also a legit 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, and most kids who are that long are a little lanky and not as compact with their movement. “With Christian, that’s not the case, and he could probably play inside or outside linebacker, which gives them flexibility. And because he can run, he fits in their system with what Wisconsin has done and what Cincinnati did with Coach Fickell’s guys.” - Head coach Jon Wholley

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Alliegro’s development will be interesting to watch at Wisconsin because there are so many unknowns with him. Not having a junior football season because of COVID and playing his senior season as a committed lacrosse player cut into his recruitment and his development. There is no question that Alliegro has a ton of upside with his size, strength, and explosiveness. Taking the prep year helped Alliegro grow his football IQ with the ability to recognize schemes, so there appears to be a good foundation to build on. A lot of multisport athletes (or two-way players) grow exponentially once they focus on a singular position. Considering Alliegro has never played inside or outside linebacker, that is likely to be the case for him. Fortunately, the Badgers have depth at linebacker that Alliegro won’t be pressed into duty for at least one season.

HUDL HIGHLIGHTS