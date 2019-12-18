With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 18, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at linebacker Jordan Turner, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday. The 10th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2020 class, Turner is a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and the No.30 outside linebacker in the country.



Jordan Turner (Brandon Brown)

RECRUITING STORY/COMPETITION

Turner committed to the Badgers over 35 known scholarship offers, including Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Purdue and West Virginia. Finishing his junior season with at least dozen scholarship offers, in large part due to helping his high school team win five more games than the season prior, Turner made sure he took a closer look at several Power 5 schools on his list. Turner was at Pittsburgh’s season opener, saw Purdue host Iowa, made multiple stops to Michigan and looked at Northwestern and Wisconsin. By early June, Turner had enough information to make a top five of Louisville, Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin and schedule June officials to Madison and West Lafayette.

“Mainly this will be about the atmosphere and getting to know the players in the program,” Turner told Rivals about his mindset with his official visits. “I’ll be asking them how they like the place and how they feel about it. I don’t know anybody from there, but whoever is hosting me, that’s who I’m going to ask about the college life. It will give me a better feel about the college.” On his visit to Wisconsin, Turner admitted that he got all his questions answered. He told BadgerBlitz.com that he had insightful conversations with inside linebacker coach Bob Bostad, talked about the transition from Michigan high school to college from Jaylan Franklin and got a closer look at the campus and facilities. “After the visit, I said to myself that I could be here for the next four or five years,” he said. “So that was a good feeling.” He made a third visit to Purdue – a school that aggressively recruited him - the following week and said publicly that he would make his decision by August. In reality, with the visit to Wisconsin still in the back of his mind, Turner committed without needing to visit another school.

WHY WISCONSIN?

“Wisconsin just felt like home and he loved Madison. He said he can picture himself there for four or five years. He felt a very strong relationship with both coaching staffs at Purdue and Wisconsin. But with Wisconsin, he enjoyed the visit, enjoyed the campus and enjoyed all the people there. He just saw himself becoming a Badger after that visit.” -Farmington head coach Kory Cioroch told BadgerBlitz.com

SCOUT'S TAKE

“He's just an athlete. He's a big kid who can play tackle to tackle, but he can also come off the edge. He can run sideline to sideline and, in that defense,, he's a guy who can anchor things for you. He can make calls, audible - just a smart kid." "He's versatile and he can do a lot of things. He can help in a lot of areas. As much as they're going to put weight and strength on him, he already looks the part. Maturity-wise, he's there, too. So, I think he can play early if they need him to.” - Cioroch told BadgerBlitz.com

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

While Turner’s frame could be described thickset, he comes across on tape as a powerful backer who delivers an impact and finishes through contact. Some schools saw Turner as an edge rusher, but Turner’s ability to properly identify plays, recognize coverages, explosive straight-line speed and putting himself in the right position to make tackles screams linebacker. Described by his high school coach as “the full package,” Turner’s skill set will allow the Badgers staff to move him around on the field to create headaches for opposing offenses.

