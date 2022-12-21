Wisconsin linebacker signee Tyler Jansey.

RANKING

The 1st commitment in Wisconsin’s 2023 class, Jansey is a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He is also rated the No.31 inside linebacker in the country and the No.17 prospect in Illinois. Jansey committed to the Badgers over six other scholarship offers: Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, New Mexico State, Miami (OH), Toledo, and Western Michigan.

RECRUITING STORY

Former inside linebacker coach Bob Bostad was one of the first coaches to lock in on Jansey, visiting the linebacker for a track meet back during the 2019-20 school year and extending an invitation to one of Wisconsin’s padded camps two summers ago. It was at one of those camps that Jansey became firmly on the radar of former UW coach Paul Chryst and the rest of the defensive staff, who told Jansey he was “very high on their recruiting board” and wanted him to return for a game visit. Jansey instead returned later that June for an unofficial visit and picked up his Badgers offer. He reported getting contacted by 20-25 schools starting September 1 but didn’t add any major scholarship offers in part because of his busy high school football schedule. Jansey had planned to visit multiple schools for their junior days but decided that his bond with Bostad, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard (who made multiple visits to the school), and the UW program was the right fit for him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+moSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvT25XaXNjb25zaW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNPbldpc2NvbnNpbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Br bGZvTzZ5ZzgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wa2xmb082eWc4PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFR5bGVyIEphbnNleSAoQFR5bGVySmFuc2V5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5bGVySmFuc2V5L3N0YXR1cy8xNTM0Mjk2 OTk0NDYxNjQ2ODQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgNywgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

WHY WISCONSIN?

“I decided to commit to a place that's home. Wisconsin has an outstanding culture. I've been to multiple schools, and I've seen a bunch of programs, and there's nothing like Wisconsin's culture. The guys there and the workouts - everything about Wisconsin and how they do things is amazing. Also, the education is great there and they have one of the best business schools around. It's just an amazing school.”

COACH'S TAKE

“(Wisconsin) liked the complete package. They've had great success with linebackers and I think they know what they're looking for. They did their homework on Tyler and he checked all the boxes … They also like the football IQ and his understanding of the game. Not only that, but Tyler can learn and pick things up quickly. He is what he appears to be, and that's a super hard working and super focused kid." “He checks all the combine boxes and he's as strong as can be. We did strength stuff this week and it's crazy how strong he is. It's been really fun to watch what has happened with him, but I think Wisconsin saw that from Day 1. "He's an extremely physical player who can bring a lot of explosiveness and power. And then with his speed - he really does go sideline to sideline. But maybe the most freakish thing about him is anaerobic ability. The kid has energy levels for days and days and days. What he is on play one, he is play on 140. He's just that kind of kid with a great energy level and great motor. He has those intangibles as an inside linebacker." - High School Coach Dennis Piron

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Described as a sideline-to-sideline linebacker by both his coaches and analysts who cover the state of Illinois, Jansey has the physicality (88 tackles, 16 TFLs, six sacks in 2021), speed (4.58 40-yard dash), and size at 6-1, 225 pounds to make an impact in whatever defensive scheme UW will run under Luke Fickell. Jansey evidently agreed, since the all-state selection reaffirmed his Wisconsin commitment with BadgerBlitz.com after an official visit earlier this month. His tape shows a linebacker who is stout and aggressive in the box, reads and diagnoses plays effectively and has the skills to be an every-down player. With our staff seeing him live, a lot of those traits that jumped out on his highlight tape are evident in person. While he may not be an elite-level prospect, Jansey has the potential to be a special teams contributor early in his collegiate tenure and a reliable linebacker as an upperclassman. “Tyler is a high-level linebacker and a varsity starter since his sophomore year, which doesn't happen a lot at Batavia,” writes Rivals.com Illinois recruiting analyst EdgyTim. “That's a very good program with a good tradition on defense - obviously his older brother played there and he's now at Northwestern. Tyler has good quickness and really good speed. Definitely a sideline-to-sideline player and someone who plays with a real high football IQ. Very good in coverage and just does a lot of things well. "Committing this early doesn't surprise me because he seems like a very loyal kid. Never say never, but I get the feeling that when he gives you his word, he means it. It's really early but it's a great fit. There are similarities with what's at Batavia and what's at Wisconsin. It's a terrific all-around fit."

HUDL HIGHLIGHTS