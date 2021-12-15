Inked for the Wisconsin Badgers: Three-star defensive tackle Curtis Neal

With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 15, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at defensive tackle Curtis Neal, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

RECRUITING COMPETITION/STORY

Wisconsin was the first school to offer Neal in September of 2018. Almost three years and 25-plus scholarships later, the three-star defensive tackle announced his commitment to the Badgers in June of 2021. The standout from North Carolina took officials to both UW and Ohio State before he made his decision public.

WHY WISCONSIN?

Three-star defensive tackle Curtis Neal signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday. (Rivals.com)

"Definitely my relationship with the coaching staff," Neal said when asked what separated UW from the rest of the pack. "My whole visit with them was just great - it was just a feeling of being home for me. Coach K is an amazing guy. My mom has full trust in him and I have full trust in him. I talk to him every day and he's just an amazing coach. When I was down there they were grilling me about committing, but I just wanted to wait and see my other options. I'm glad I did that. "Man, it looked like Coach K was about to cry when I told him the news. The coaches were in a meeting and they just passed the phone off to everyone in the room. Everyone was just saying how excited they were about my decision."

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Looking at Neal's junior tape, he's a violent lineman who plays with natural leverage and a nasty streak. Early in film, we see Neal use his burst at the snap and active hands to shed blockers and get into the backfield. There's a few clips where he simply overpowers the player in front of him, but there are others where Neal fights through a double team and is rewarded for continuing to track the play. Neal is one of the most important pieces in Wisconsin's 2022 class.

HUDL HIGHLIGHTS