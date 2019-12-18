With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 18, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at cornerback Max Lofy, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday. The 12th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2020 class, Lofy is a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.

Max Lofy

RECRUITING STORY/COMPETITION

Lofy committed to Wisconsin over 14 other offers. He had Power 5offers Arizona State, Kansas State, Minnesota and Oklahoma State. After signing four defensive backs in the 2019 class, inking cornerbacks and safeties wasn’t a high priority for Wisconsin defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Jim Leonhard. However, there was something about Lofy that caught his attention.

Lofy's scholarship total was in the double digits in May 2019 (all non-Power Five variety) when Leonhard visited his high school and told him that a) the Badgers had few spots available for defensive backs and b) he was a valued target. That combined with the fact Lofy’s parents were born in Wisconsin (dad is from Platteville, mom from Monroe) got him excited to take an official visit to Wisconsin in the summer. Before touching down in Madison in late June, Lofy took officials to Oklahoma State and Minnesota. Comparing the Gophers (his stop the week prior) and Wisconsin was an eye opener for him. “The energy was different at the two (Minnesota and Wisconsin) places,” Lofy told BadgerBlitz.com. “Minnesota seemed very intense. They showed me more of what they have and the numbers. Wisconsin was more about the relationships they have between the staff and players.” Originally contemplating an official visit to Arizona State before making his commitment, Lofy sat on his decision for a month before picking the family atmosphere and winning tradition of the Badgers.

WHY WISCONSIN?

"They (Wisconsin coaches) were all very welcoming and supportive. Not so much pressuring me into anything, but just showing me what their whole program is about and how I would fit. I’d say how relaxed coach (Paul) Chryst was stood out to me. I mean, he was very passionate about the program, but he was also very laid back." - Lofy said to BadgerBlitz.com

SCOUT'S TAKE

“He’s very fluid. He moves in and out. He’s got great anticipation, which I think comes from playing multiple sports. Being a point guard on the basketball team helps, so I think those things really help him at the next level just because he’s not just a football player, he’s not just a track guy. "He’s a guy that transitions to basketball, and all that is starting and stopping, and he’s usually asked to handle their best ball handler. If you’re doing that at the high school level at a pretty good-sized school, you’re usually going up against some pretty athletic kids who are usually bigger than you. So, all of his skillset and all of the things he does kind of translates into what he’s going to become, which is hopefully a starter for Wisconsin down the road at corner." - Pine Creek coach Todd Miller to BadgerBlitz.com

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Another multi-sport athlete Wisconsin has secured a commitment from, Lofy played basketball, ran track, participated in summer baseball and went offense/defense for the football team. It’s evident that physical-demanding sports come natural to him.

Lofy has decent size for a cornerback but where he stands out is his speed, as he’s been clocked at running a 10.85-second 100-meter dash. That allowed Pine Creek’s coaching staff to maximize Lofy’s usage (he played some quarterback, running back, receiver and kick returner, too) and put him at safety last season so he could cover more of the field. Lofy is more than just a speed athlete. The cornerback is fluid with how he moves, cuts well in and out of breaks and plays with confidence. His tape reminds me of Caesar Williams, who is starting to flash for the Badgers at the cornerback spot. Lofy is also smart - evident by offers from Columbia, Harvard, Penn and Yale – and can emerge as a leader of a secondary. With Wisconsin having a cupboard full of cornerbacks entering 2020, including the slated return of both starting corners, Leonhard has the luxury of redshirting Lofy and trying to boost his weight upwards of 190 pounds. If UW’s strength staff can do that, combined with Lofy’s length and speed, the Badgers could have a real special player on their hands.