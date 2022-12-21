Wisconsin cornerback signee Jace Arnold.

RANKING

The 7th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2023 class, Arnold is a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He is also rated the No.80 cornerback in the country and the No.76 prospect in Georgia. Arnold committed to the Badgers over 16 other scholarship offers, including Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. His final three included UNC and Vanderbilt.

RECRUITING STORY

Arnold asserted himself as a talented defensive back in the South when he picked up offers from Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia (in an 18-day stretch) after his freshman season. He continued piling up SEC offers and appeared destined to play in the conference to the point where he admitted he initially overlooked the offer from the Badgers when it was presented to him. However, persistent recruiting by defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and cornerback coach Hank Poteat convinced Arnold to take a closer look at Madison on an official visit this past June. The visit set a high standard for Arnold and his mother, showing the only child that the Badgers’ family-oriented culture was important, the location of the campus on the lake was impactful, and the football was played at a high level. Arnold committed during that official visit and announced his decision a short time later.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCA8J2QpfCdkKUg8J2QiCDwnZCe8J2Qr/CdkJ7wnZCrIPCdkLDw nZCa8J2Qp/CdkK3wnZCe8J2QnSDwnZCw8J2QmvCdkKwg8J2Qn/CdkKjwnZCr IPCdkKbwnZCyIPCdkKbwnZCo8J2QpvCdkKbwnZCaIPCdkK3wnZCoIPCdkJvw nZCeIPCdkKnwnZCr8J2QqPCdkK7wnZCdIPCdkKjwnZCfIPCdkKbwnZCeLiDw nZCT8J2QofCdkJrwnZCn8J2QpCDwnZCy8J2QqPCdkK4g8J2Qn/CdkKjwnZCr IPCdkJvwnZCe8J2QovCdkKfwnZCgIPCdkK3wnZCh8J2QnvCdkKvwnZCeIPCd kJ/wnZCo8J2QqyDwnZCm8J2QniDwnZCt8J2QofCdkKvwnZCo8J2QrvCdkKDw nZChIPCdkLDwnZCh8J2QmvCdkK3wnZCe8J2Qr/CdkJ7wnZCrLiDwnZCH8J2Q mvCdkKnwnZCp8J2QsiDwnZCb8J2QovCdkKvwnZCt8J2QofCdkJ3wnZCa8J2Q siDwnZCL8J2QqPCdkK/wnZCeIPCdkLLwnZCo8J2QruKdpO+4j/CfpI0uICAx MDAlIHBlcmNlbnQgY29tbWl0dGVkICBHbyBCYWRnZXJzIPCfpqHwn5S0IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pa2RBV0EzNVVmIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vaWtkQVdBMzVVZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWNlIEFybm9sZCAoQEph Y2Vhcm4yMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWNlYXJu MjEvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzk2Mzk3NjkyNjg4ODc1NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

WHY WISCONSIN?

“I was very, very taken aback by (Luke Fickell’s hiring). I had heard some things about Coach Fickell but I had never really tapped in with him or anything. I was real like nervous and kind of like what does that mean? But when I did my research about him and got to talk to some other recruits about him, they love him. I was like, 'OK, I see how he was at Ohio State and he was doing his thing there - Cincinnati and everything.' So to get a good defensive-minded coach like that is great for me, I love it. “He knows exactly what he wants, which is a great thing. He kept reassuring me how happy they are to have me come in and do what I do. It was some great conversations there and he's going be able to elevate the program even more."

COACH'S TAKE

“He's a tremendous athlete with great speed and great instincts. He's big enough and physical enough to play corner or safety, and he's also a great returner for us. His versatility stands out and he's also incredibly intelligent with a 3.9 GPA. Jace is just a smart, intelligent kid who will understand the concepts of the defense, and he'll have a great understanding of what they want to do. A great fit overall for a really good student-athlete. “He's a great cover guy and he runs a 10.8 (seconds) in the 100 (meter dash), so he's got the speed to run with any receiver that he lines up against. He's big and physical, so he's a nice matchup. You can put him on someone's best receiver and Jace can lock him down and take him out of the game plan a little bit. And with his versatility and athletic ability, he has a chance to take it the distance if he picks it off or creates a turnover. He's a playmaker for us on that side of the ball.” - High School Coach Richard Morgan

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Listed at 5-10, Arnold would be among the shorter cornerbacks on Wisconsin’s current roster (only freshman A’Khoury Lyde is shorter at 5-9). However, Arnold drew attention from several top-tier SEC schools early because of his ability to play physically at the line of scrimmage and when the ball is in the air. Wisconsin’s former staff viewed Arnold as a shutdown corner because of his athleticism and his coverage skills, working in lockstep with his responsibility. Just as important, the Badgers could see Arnold being an impact player on kickoff return, where he averaged over 40 yards per return his junior season. With UW losing its primary kick returner Isaac Guerendo, Arnold will get a jump on the vacancy when he enrolls in January.

HUDL HIGHLIGHTS