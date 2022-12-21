Wisconsin cornerback signee A.J. Tisdell. (Rivals.com)

RANKING

The 6th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2023 class, Tisdell is a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He is rated the No.59 cornerback by Rivals.com and the No.89 prospect in Texas. Tisdell committed to the Badgers over 13 other scholarship offers, including Baylor, California, SMU, Texas Tech, and Tulane.

RECRUITING STORY

Although playing high school football in the shadow of Texas A&M, the Texas college that was most aggressive after Tisdell was Texas Tech. The Red Raiders had Tisdell on campus a couple of times throughout the process and were his first Power Five offer. Wisconsin entered the mix in April and was able to secure an official visit for the summer following his track season. It was on that visit that Tisdell saw an opportunity to play early and thrive in UW’s defense. While thinking about committing during the visit, Tisdell flew back home and gave it a day or two before announcing his commitment.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWTinaTvuI8sIExldOKAmXMgZ2V0IHRoaXMgbW9uZXnw n5KwLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JhZGdlckZvb3Ri YWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCYWRnZXJGb290YmFsbDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL251eHJuMUpNV1UiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9udXhybjFKTVdVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IPCdmLwu8J2ZhS4gKEBU aXNkZWxsQWopIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGlzZGVs bEFqL3N0YXR1cy8xNTM3NDgwNjEyMzU3MDY2NzU4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

The stats Tisdell put up for his high school program speak to his development. From 2020 to 2021, Tisdell was credited with seven more passes defended and earned a spot on the District 8-5A first team. This past season, contributing at receiver, corner, and returner, Tisdell helped his team end the season as the runner-up in the Texas 5A division for a second straight season. Wisconsin cornerback coach Hank Poteat (his recruiting contact) compared Tisdell to former four-year starter Faion Hicks, a player who played in the slot and on the perimeter for UW’s defense. Both players attack the ball and put themselves in positions to make plays. One of Tisdell’s biggest assets is being technically sound with his footwork and how he flips his hips. Those skills allow him to be around the football to make plays. His speed is also a great attribute, having run an 11.53 100 meter in track and field last spring while shaving three-tenths off his 200-meter time. The Badgers dipping into one of the more successful high school programs in Texas for that team’s stout defensive back is a savvy move the new staff hopes will be impactful for its DB-heavy scheme.

HUDL HIGHLIGHTS