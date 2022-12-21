Inked for the Wisconsin Badgers: Three-star Cornerback A.J. Tisdell
With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 21, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers.
Let's take a look at College Station (TX) High defensive back A.J. Tisdell, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday after committing to the program in June 2022.
NSD PREVIEWS: Announcement Guide | Rumor Mill | National Flip Watch | Rumor Mill Part 2 | Five programs in spotlight
PREDICTIONS: East Coast predictions | West Region | Midwest | Mid-South | Southeast
REGIONAL FLIP WATCH: East Coast prospects | Mid-South | Southeast | Midwest | West | Southeast
*****
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Message board | Transfer ranking | Transfer Tracker
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State | JUCO
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RANKING
The 6th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2023 class, Tisdell is a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He is rated the No.59 cornerback by Rivals.com and the No.89 prospect in Texas.
Tisdell committed to the Badgers over 13 other scholarship offers, including Baylor, California, SMU, Texas Tech, and Tulane.
RECRUITING STORY
Although playing high school football in the shadow of Texas A&M, the Texas college that was most aggressive after Tisdell was Texas Tech. The Red Raiders had Tisdell on campus a couple of times throughout the process and were his first Power Five offer.
Wisconsin entered the mix in April and was able to secure an official visit for the summer following his track season. It was on that visit that Tisdell saw an opportunity to play early and thrive in UW’s defense. While thinking about committing during the visit, Tisdell flew back home and gave it a day or two before announcing his commitment.
BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE
The stats Tisdell put up for his high school program speak to his development. From 2020 to 2021, Tisdell was credited with seven more passes defended and earned a spot on the District 8-5A first team. This past season, contributing at receiver, corner, and returner, Tisdell helped his team end the season as the runner-up in the Texas 5A division for a second straight season.
Wisconsin cornerback coach Hank Poteat (his recruiting contact) compared Tisdell to former four-year starter Faion Hicks, a player who played in the slot and on the perimeter for UW’s defense. Both players attack the ball and put themselves in positions to make plays.
One of Tisdell’s biggest assets is being technically sound with his footwork and how he flips his hips. Those skills allow him to be around the football to make plays. His speed is also a great attribute, having run an 11.53 100 meter in track and field last spring while shaving three-tenths off his 200-meter time. The Badgers dipping into one of the more successful high school programs in Texas for that team’s stout defensive back is a savvy move the new staff hopes will be impactful for its DB-heavy scheme.
HUDL HIGHLIGHTS
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12, @seamus_rohrer
*Like us on Facebook