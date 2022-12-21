Wisconsin wide receiver signee Trech Kekahuna.

RANKING

The 14th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2023 class, Kekahuna is a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He is also rated the No.49 receiver in the country and the No.3 prospect in Las Vegas. Kekahuna committed to the Badgers over a scholarship list of nine offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Utah, and Washington State. He committed to Arizona Saturday.

RECRUITING STORY

Kekahuna’s journey to Wisconsin is cemented around relationships. A native of Hawaii, and previously playing at St. Louis High School, Kekahuna became good friends with Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig to the point where Kekahuna’s first recruiting visit was a 4,000-mile journey to Madison for UW’s victory over Nebraska in 2021. It was so impactful that he decided to come back the following June for a high school camp. That visit was special, too, but for another reason. “The island boys come to compete and show who's the best,” Kekahuna said. “I performed well, and (receivers coach Alvis) Whitted extended the offer. Coach Whitted said I was just built different and that he really liked my route running. He thinks that I'm a smooth and crafty runner, and he thinks I can make an impact for them.” The third visit was the charm and came just two weeks later for his official visit, as Kekahuna committed after spending time with the whole coaching staff, boating on the lake, and bonding with players like Herbig and fellow Hawaiian Kamo’i Latu. That connection was the staff was part of the reason Kekahuna, who originally said he would stick with the program, backed off his commitment in November following the firing of Paul Chryst and the uncertainty with the staff. Kekahuna had previously taken official visits to Boise State, Hawaii, and Nevada but took an unofficial visit to Oregon, which he called his dream school and was the first program to offer him after his decommitment. However, an official visit to Arizona at the beginning of December made an impact. At halftime of Saturday’s GEICO State Champions Bowl, Kekahuna picked the Wildcats over a final four that included Arizona State, Oregon, and Wisconsin. That decision did not deter new Wisconsin coach Mike Brown, who flew out to spend in-person time with Kekahuna for the first time after Thanksgiving and stay active with him. New head coach Luke Fickell couldn’t make it in person, but he connected with the receiver over Facetime and sold him on his vision for the program and what role Kekahuna could have in it in the days leading up to signing day. That sold him - again - on playing for the Badgers.

WHY WISCONSIN?

“I felt like Wisconsin is a home away from home. I’ve been out there four times and just being out there, it feels like a family. It’s just like home, and that’s what it has to be. It’s going to be your home for the next three-to-four years.”

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Wisconsin found a diamond in the rough when it first landed Kekahuna, and the Badgers are getting the receiver back into the fold after a senior season in which he exploded on many coaching staff radars. Finishing a season with 61 catches for 1,330 yards and 22 touchdowns for a program that will likely finish No.2 in the high school national rankings won’t keep a player secret for long. While not the tallest receiver, Kekahuna has a dynamic presence from the slot position and can impact the passing game over the middle of the field with his ability as a solid route runner. His skills and vision make him adaptable and will allow the Badgers to move him around the formation to find different ways to get the ball into his hands. He is a speedster, reportedly running a 4.4-second 40-yard dash on UW’s campus. The speed, playmaking ability, and versatility is a phenomenal combination for a receiver and will put Kekahuna in the conversation to play early in his career, even with the Badgers having a lot of depth at the position.

