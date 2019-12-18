With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 18, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at outside linebacker Kaden Johnson, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday. The 18th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2020 class, Johnson is a four-star prospect by Rivals. He is the No.1 prospect in Minnesota, the No.11 outside linebacker in the country and the No.135 prospect nationally.

Kaden Johnson (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

RECRUITING STORY/COMPETITION

Johnson picked Wisconsin over a top list that included LSU, Minnesota, Nebraska and Oregon State. He had other offers from California, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

Playing alongside high-profile basketball recruit Jalen Suggs and wide receiver Terry Lockett, Johnson was a talent in his own right. The only Minnesota prospect to land on the initial Rivals100 list, Johnson was targeted with scholarships early by Iowa, Iowa State and Minnesota. Other schools – like Wisconsin – weren’t too far behind.

Recruited by inside linebacker coach Bob Bostad, Johnson visited Wisconsin with his family in April 2018 and walked away from campus with a scholarship offer. “The visit was exceptional," Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com after the visit. “My family and I were extremely blessed to be able to come down and see their school. Their facilities were amazing, and we got to talk to their academic counselors, coaches and some players. “We also got to see their beautiful stadium. It was just outstanding for me and my family. The coaching staff showed so much love towards my family and I. It was truly outstanding.” Johnson continued adding offers as his junior season progressed, namely opportunities from Nebraska, Northwestern and Purdue, but his visits were mainly to nearby Minneapolis and the Gophers, a program he grew up a fan of. He maintained an open recruitment in part because of his other campus visits, like one he took in October 2018 to Madison for a UW win over Illinois or the one later that fall to Notre Dame or a spring 2019 trip to Nebraska, were just as impactful. Wisconsin got Johnson’s first official visit in June (a visit he called “fun” and “eye-opening”) and a return unofficial visit for the Michigan game. He took a close look at Nebraska in late September on his second official visit, an official to Oregon State in mid-October and several unofficial visits to Minnesota, including one when they hosted the Badgers. Those four schools along with LSU rounded out a December top five. When the contact period began, Nebraska visited on the first day, Oregon State soon followed and Paul Chryst made his pitch earlier last week. Whatever Wisconsin’s head man said evidently stuck, as Johnson announced his Wisconsin commitment signing day morning.



WHY WISCONSIN?

“The coaches all showed me how I could make an impact on this program and how amazing the state of Wisconsin is. What really caught my eye was the academic side of Wisconsin. They told me it’s the Ivy League of the Big Ten and that caught my eye because academics is very important to me and my family. And you know the football at Wisconsin always caught my eye. “Coach Chryst's message to me was that he loves my game and he loves me as a person, on and off the field. He told me that he will always be in contact with me and that it was great to see me.”

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Johnson has the look of a tremendous outside prospect for Wisconsin’s 3-4 defense. He has natural athleticism, coordination and foot speed that comes from a basketball background. He is instinctual, able to diagnosis plays quickly and make open-field tackles. His 22 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a junior is a sign of a discipline player who embraces the opportunity to make plays.

Having played some on the offensive side for his high school team, Johnson has become more comfortable in pass coverage as his high school career developed. While he’ll need to get stronger, there is a ton of potential and flexibility with him on the roster. This is a home-run decision for Wisconsin, not to mention a punch to the gut for the Gophers in taking away the state’s best player from their own backyard.