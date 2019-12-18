With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 18, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at offensive lineman Jack Nelson, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson (Jake Kocorowski)

RANKING

According to Rivals.com, Nelson recently jumped to a four-star prospect with a 5.8 rating, the No. 2 player in the state of Wisconsin and No. 29 offensive tackle in the 2020 class. According to Jon McNamara's rankings from late July, the veteran recruiting scribe placed the Stratford, Wis., product as the No. 2 player in the state for this cycle.

RECRUITING STORY/COMPETITION

Nelson, the first commit in Wisconsin's 2020 class, locked down his spot as a sophomore with his verbal coming in October 2017. Rivals.com lists just two offers for the Wisconsin legacy, which includes UW and Michigan. "I have known I wanted to be a Badger all my life," Nelson told BadgerBlitz.com over two years ago. "Also, being on the line, Wisconsin stands out from any other schools. "They said they liked my speed of the ball and that I block to the whistle. The coaches were very happy when I told them and excited for my future. They just said to keep working and developing as a football player and student." Nelson has kept steady ever since.

WHY WISCONSIN?

When speaking with BadgerBlitz.com in June, Nelson noted how the official visit reinforced his "decision a hundred times over." “Just an incredible place, incredible people, I really can’t wait for this next chapter to start," Nelson said regarding his feelings about Wisconsin. "Again, I have no regrets whatsoever of committing so early. I’m really glad I committed really early. I don’t have a problem with anything. "I think it’s a great place, great people, great commits, too. Great players already - I met a lot of the guys. Committing early, I have no regrets about that."

PLAYER'S TAKE

In his final year as a Viking, Nelson believes he's progressed in a few areas. "I've gotten heavier," Nelson said. "Definitely gotten stronger, more explosive, I think a little quicker and then you know I'm constantly working on my technique. "I think my leadership's improved, so just small steps in pretty much every direction. Yeah, I'm pretty happy."

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Nelson told BadgerBlitz.com earlier this year, both in June and this fall, that he still plans on enrolling early in January to jumpstart his Wisconsin career. When we watched the Stoughton product during the 2019 season against Madison Edgewood, he dominated at left tackle while also receiving some looks on the defensive line. When speaking with BadgerBlitz.com in the summer, Nelson believed he would start out at the left tackle spot in an offensive line class that includes fellow four-star offensive tackle Trey Wedig, along with Ben Barten, Tanor Bortolini and Dylan Barrett. There is some depth at the tackle spots for UW. Left tackle Cole Van Lanen still has one year left of eligibility if he decides to return to Wisconsin, while right tackle Logan Bruss currents sits as a redshirt sophomore. Another in-state product, redshirt sophomore Tyler Beach, has taken on swing tackle duties in starting at both spots this season already. True freshman Logan Brown, a former four-star recruit, has not played this year but also holds plenty of potential. Aaron Vopal switched over to the offensive line from the defensive side of the ball this season, while we wait to see where 2019 signee Joe Tippmann finds a home on Joe Rudolph's line as well.