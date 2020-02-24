Plagued with knee injuries throughout his career, including missing all last season, Benzschawel announced on Twitter Monday that he was stepping away from the program.

MADISON, Wis. – Luke Benzschawel came to the University of Wisconsin ready to carry on a proud family legacy of playing for the Badgers. Unfortunately, his knees did not cooperate.

“I consider myself fortunate to have been part of the Wisconsin football program for the past four years,” Benzschawel said. “I have not been as fortunate when it comes to my health. However, after undergoing a fourth procedure on my knee, and despite giving everything I have to get back on the field, my doctors and I have decided that the time has come for me to step away from the game.”

Benzschawel entered last year's fall camp as the No.2 tight end behind Jake Ferguson but re-injured his bothersome right knee that sidelined him indefinitely.

A former three-star prospect by Rivals.com, Benzschawel played in 15 games at Wisconsin, including four starts at tight end during the 2018 season. He is the fourth Benzschawel to have played for the Badgers, joining his father, uncle and other brother, Beau. His younger brother, JP, is committed to Wisconsin’s 2021 recruiting class.

“To say this was a difficult decision would be an understatement,” Benzschawel said. “But … I’m proud to be a Badger and I’m looking forward to finding other opportunities to support my teammates and continue contributing to our success.”

Wisconsin will begin spring practice next month with an expected seven tight ends at its disposal, but with only the junior-to-be Ferguson having any tangible game experience.

