Bortolini was the Badgers' starting center in 2023, filling a void left by the injured Jake Renfro . The versatile lineman started at four positions for Wisconsin during his time in Madison: center, left guard, right guard and right tackle.

Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini was taken by the Indianapolis Colts in round 4 of the 2024 NFL Draft. At pick No. 117 Bortolini is the 29th offensive lineman off the board.

Bortolini was considered to be in the lower echelon of draft-eligible offensive linemen until his dominant performance at the NFL Combine. While his strength numbers left much to be desired, he tested extremely well in the speed and agility drills. Among offensive linemen, Bortolini finished first in the three-cone drill, first in the 20-yard shuttle, second in the 40-yard dash and third in the 10-yard split.

The lineman's experience and versatility, along with his clear athleticism, is likely what attracted him to the Colts.

At the next level, it's not hard to envision Bortolini as a frequently pulling guard or reserve center. He's far from a finished product, but he certainly has the tools to continue to develop at the professional level.

Bortolini is the 44th offensive lineman from Wisconsin to be selected in the NFL Draft, making the Badgers the 10th-most productive school in terms of getting offensive linemen drafted.

Bortolini is the first Badger off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.