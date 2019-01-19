"That's our All-American. I don't know how many All-Americans dive on the floor for loose balls, but ours does. That's something that we all feed off of. We always feed off of his energy, whether it's in games or practices. That's a responsibility that he has. Those little things don't go un-noticed by our team and by our coaching staff. When he has energy it's infectious to the rest of the team. "

— Brad Davison