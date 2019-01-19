In Their Own Words: Badgers react to win over Wolverines
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers beat No. 2 Michigan 64-54 on Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center, securing another big win for their resume as they look to get back to the NCAA Tournament at the end of the year. Senior forward Ethan Happ and sophomores Brad Davison and Nate Reuvers met with media members after the game, and video of their press conference is included below.
On getting a big win at the Kohl Center with an energetic crowd:
""With the hole that we dug ourselves being 3-3 to start out, this was definitely a little more juice. There was a little more juice in the stands today as well. I know Brad is always pumping up the crowd and getting everybody in to it - Nate does it sometimes too. It's always nice when we get a full crowd and they get behind us." "
— Ethan Happ
On Ethan Happ's extra effort to dive for loose balls and other small plays in the game:
"That's our All-American. I don't know how many All-Americans dive on the floor for loose balls, but ours does. That's something that we all feed off of. We always feed off of his energy, whether it's in games or practices. That's a responsibility that he has. Those little things don't go un-noticed by our team and by our coaching staff. When he has energy it's infectious to the rest of the team. "
— Brad Davison
