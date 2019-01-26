In Their Own Words: Badgers react to win over Northwestern
ON HOW DAVISON AND TRICE SCORED 18 POINTS EACH:
"I think we just stay on each other, encourage each other to stay positive. That kind of gives both of us confidence. We know when we're aggressive it takes some of the pressure off of Ethan. When we're hitting shots it gives him a little bit more room to work. "
— Brad Davison
ON IF HE KNEW HE WAS ON THE VERGE OF A TRIPLE-DOUBLE
"The guys on the bench - Mike Ballard - said 'Give me one more rebound!' And I was like 'What do you mean? Why are you talking to me?' He doesn't talk to me during games that much, so I was like what are you talking about? So then I looked up and realized I needed on more rebound to get it. "
— Ethan Happ
___________________________________________________
John Veldhuis covers Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnVeldhuis.