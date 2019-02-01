Ticker
In Their Own Words: Badgers react to win over Maryland

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
ON FIGHTING TO TAKE THE LEAD IN THE SECOND HALF:

"We just had to get over that hump. Once we got over that hump we kind of took control of the game. We try and have the same mindset - just try to be unfazed no matter the score. Try and control what we can control. We know that if we execute and do things the way we know we could we could get over that hump eventually. "
— Brad Davison

ON BREAKING OUT OF A MULTI-GAME SHOOTING SLUMP:

"They were always in my ear saying the next one will fall. Those are good looks. As long as I’m taking good shots the solution is to stay confident and believe the next one will go in. "
— Aleem Ford

