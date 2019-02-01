In Their Own Words: Badgers react to win over Maryland
ON FIGHTING TO TAKE THE LEAD IN THE SECOND HALF:
"We just had to get over that hump. Once we got over that hump we kind of took control of the game. We try and have the same mindset - just try to be unfazed no matter the score. Try and control what we can control. We know that if we execute and do things the way we know we could we could get over that hump eventually. "
— Brad Davison
ON BREAKING OUT OF A MULTI-GAME SHOOTING SLUMP:
"They were always in my ear saying the next one will fall. Those are good looks. As long as I’m taking good shots the solution is to stay confident and believe the next one will go in. "
— Aleem Ford
___________________________________________________
John Veldhuis covers Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnVeldhuis.