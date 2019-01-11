In Their Own Words: Badgers react to Purdue loss
MADISON, Wis. - Senior forward Ethan Happ and sophomore guards D'Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison met with local reporters after their 84-80 overtime loss to Purdue on Friday night. Video of their press conference is included below.
ON WISCONSIN'S TURNOVERS:
"We definitely beat ourselves. It's something we talk about in the locker room - coming out we need to come out with a sense of urgency. We need to be our own energy from the start. Those are all things we pride ourselves on, free throws and turnovers. It's a learning opportunity, it has to be a learning curve. With conference play starting we need to figure it out and get better from it."
— Brad Davison
ON FINISHING OFF TEAMS WHEN THEY HAVE A CHANCE:
"It's definitely something we always talk about, whether it's getting kills on defense or just getting momentum on offense. When you have a team down and you have them reeling that's when you have to step on their throat and finish the game. "
— Brad Davison