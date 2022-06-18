In-state WR Josh Bailey takes unofficial visit to Wisconsin

Running back Corey Smith and offensive lineman Donovan Harbour are two of the Badgers top overall targets in the 2024 class. The coaching staff is also keeping tabs on Josh Bailey , a rising senior who visited unofficially on Saturday.

"Wisconsin has come to some of our track workouts to see Corey and Donnie, and that's when I got in touch with some of the coaches," Bailey told BadgerBlitz.com. "During the visit today, we got there and went to the players' lounge. We talked to the coaches, and then about six or seven players spoke about what life is on campus.

"After that we did a photo shoot and talked to our position coaches and did some film work. I had a great time at Wisconsin."

Bailey, a 6-foot, 175-pound projected wide receiver, was able to spend much of the visit with position coach Alvis Whitted.

"I really liked Coach Whitted," Bailey sad. "He did a great job of breaking down each player, receiver by receiver. He really helps guys understand what they are trying to accomplish. I think he helped me understand the game a lot more and how they use their routes at Wisconsin.

"Wisconsin is for sure one of the top schools on my list. I've loved Wisconsin football ever since I was a little kid. It's like a dream come true to be recruited by them. I was talking to some of the coaches and they would love to get me back up there for a game-day visit some time this fall."

A handful of programs outside of UW are also showing interest in Bailey, who reported a 4.45-second 40-yard dash.

"I've taken visits in the spring to Michigan, Notre Dame and Nebraska, and then one to Dayton as well," Bailey said. "Most of them are talking receiver and then returner as well.

"There are a couple schools that seem close to offering but they want to see me at camp this summer. I'm planning on going to Western Illinois, Minnesota and possibly Michigan State for camp. I'd love to see Wisconsin, Illinois, Notre Dame and Nebraska for a game-day visit this fall."

The Badgers currently have nine commitments in the 2023 recruiting class.