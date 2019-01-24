Thursday evening, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound wide receiver from Waukesha North High School committed to the Badgers over a scholarship offer from Iowa State and strong interest from a handful of other programs.

It didn't take long for Chimere Dike to make his college decision after he picked up an offer from Wisconsin last weekend.

Dike, who had 79 receptions for 1,091 yards and 12 touchdowns this past fall, is commit No. 5 for UW in the 2020 class, along with projected linemen Ben Barten, Dylan Barrett, Trey Wedig and Jack Nelson.

A three-star prospect, Dike was in Madison this past weekend for an unofficial visit.

"I had an idea an offer could come," Dike told BadgerBlitz.com. "I had been in contact a lot with the coaches, but it really felt good to get the offer. It’s one I really wanted, for sure."

"They liked that I wasn’t only a good football player, but that I had a work ethic and was someone that would fit in well there. I talked to Cole Dakovich a lot, Ben Barten and a few more. All the guys were really cool. I feel great about Wisconsin. It’s a place I feel like I fit in and the coaches are amazing there. Just how down to earth the coaches were stood out to me and the atmosphere at the basketball game was electric. It was a great day to be in Madison."