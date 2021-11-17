In-state WR Adrian Thomas took his first visit to Wisconsin last weekend
One of the more intriguing in-state prospects in the 2024 class recently took his first unofficial visit to Wisconsin.
Adrian Thomas, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound wide receiver from Nicolet High School, was in Madison for the Badgers' 35-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news