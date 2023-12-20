Originally committing to the University of Wisconsin, Booker announced he was flipping his commitment back to the Badgers and signed his national letter of intent during a ceremony at Waunakee High School.

WAUNAKEE, Wis. - It’s not so much that tight end Robert Booker had a change of heart as much as the three-star prospect was ready to return to where it started.

Booker is the 21st commitment for the Badgers and joins Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs four-star tight end Grant Stec as tight end signed Wednesday. Wisconsin added Jackson McGohan from LSU through the transfer portal on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Booker had 20 catches for 368 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Warriors. Two of those touchdown catches came in the Division 2 state finals, the Warriors’ lone loss of the season. He was named a first-team all-state selection by the Associated Press and the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

Picking Wisconsin in January 2022 from a double-digit offer list, Booker remained committed for five months before announcing his de-commitment in late June. He committed to UCLA days later. The announcement on X, formerly Twitter, saying he was backing off his UW pledge was deleted leading up to signing day.

UW’s tight-end group has thinned out considerably since Booker’s original commitment. Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach left the team just before fall camp and Jack Pugh announced his retirement following the season.

Booker’s commitment means the Badgers have signed three of the top seven in-state players (No.3 Derek Jensen (OG), No.5 Landon Gauthier (LB)).

