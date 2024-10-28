In-state TE Emmett Bork flips from Michigan State to Wisconsin

After it landed defensive tackle Drayden Pavey last Tuesday, the Badgers secured a commitment from in-state tight end Emmett Bork on Monday. The two three-star prospects were perviously committed to Purdue and Michigan State, respectively.

For the second time in the last two weeks, Wisconsin has flipped a prospect from a Big Ten rival.

Bork, from Oconomowoc High School, originally committed to the Spartans in May. The Badgers stayed in contact this fall, and Bork visited for Wisconsin's last two home contests at Camp Randall.

"I started to get back in contact with Wisconsin about two months ago," Bork told BadgerBlitz.com. "I actually had a workout with them about a week after I committed and we've been talking a lot this fall. I decided to take a game-day visit for the Purdue game and I was back again for an official this past weekend for Penn State. I built a strong relationship with the coaching staff and a lot of the commits. I found that Wisconsin was home for me and I decided to make the flip.

"My host my JT (Seagreaves) and we had a great time. I got to know him a bit more and I talked to the coaches about my development. They want to bring great guys into the locker room and build that culture. The game was a great atmosphere and I loved the whole weekend."

During his recruitment, Bork also listed offers from Illinois, Indiana, Rutgers and Coastal Carolina, among others. He led the Raccoons to an 8-2 finish this fall.

"They were very excited to see my film from my senior year." Bork said. "They think I'm a physical blocker in the run game and also someone who is super athletic and can stretch the field in the pass game. Being able to be a dual-threat guy in the pass and run game was big for the staff.

"What made Wisconsin the right fit was the relationships I built with the coaching staff. I got to know the commits and I feel great about the scheme and how they use the tight ends. It's also closer to home and that's big for my family and friends."

Position coach Nate Letton began recruiting Bork when he joined the staff in February of 2023.

"Coach Letton and the staff got really excited when I committed," Bork said. "I've known Coach Letton for a while now, along with Coach (Max) Stienecker, so it was great to get back in the mix with them."

Commit No. 24 for the Badgers in the 2025 class, Bork joined Nizyi Davis as projected tight ends.

"They said it was great to have both of us," Bork said. "We have different skill sets and we complement each other well. We can be in the game at the same time and I can't wait to work with him."