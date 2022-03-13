In-state TE Angel Toombs a late addition to Wisconsin's 2022 walk-on class

But a recent opportunity to stay close to home and join Wisconsin's 2022 preferred walk-on class was too good to pass on for the senior from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee.

"Before I got the news about this opportunity, I was originally planning on signing with Concordia-St. Paul because most of the Division 1 interest I had fell out of contact with me," Toombs told BadgerBlitz.com. "Throughout this past football season I’ve stayed in contact with Coach K (Ross Kolodziej) from Wisconsin and when Signing Day had came, I texted him asking if there was still an opportunity for me to join the team.

"At the time it was unclear, but I made sure I stayed in contact with him and the staff while I was still unsigned. Then last week, Coach K texted me asking if I was still interested in a walk-on opportunity. After I spoke to my parents about it, I let him know right away that I was ready to take the opportunity and commit."

Toombs, 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, is expected to start at tight end when he arrives on campus in January.

"I actually had asked Coach K if I would be coming in as a tight end or if they had a different position in mind, and he said I would be able to come in at the tight end position," Toombs said. "Growing up, Wisconsin was always one of my dream schools. To see the success that Jake Ferguson and other tight ends have had, it seemed like a no-brainer. I feel like that hard-work mentality is what I’m all about."

Toombs played last fall with junior tailback Nate White, who recently picked up an offer from Wisconsin during its junior day.

"I’m definitely going to talk with him about the idea of staying home as well," Toombs said. "But ultimately he’s going to make the best decision for himself. Hopefully that decision is to stay home and be one of the next great running backs at Wisconsin."