In-state sophomore Billy Schrauth picks up his first offer

Jon McNamara
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Monday, Billy Schrauth picked up his first scholarship offer from Western Michigan.

It's the first of many the 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman from St. Mary's Springs Academy High School will likely accumulate during the course of his recruitment.

"It was my first time seeing with Coach Jake (Moreland) today (Monday) " Schrauth told BadgerBlitz.com. "He told my coach that he really liked the way I moved on film and that he would like to extend an offer to me.

Billy Schrauth picked up his first offer from Western Michigan on Monday.
Billy Schrauth picked up his first offer from Western Michigan on Monday.
