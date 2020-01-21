Monday, Billy Schrauth picked up his first scholarship offer from Western Michigan.

It's the first of many the 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman from St. Mary's Springs Academy High School will likely accumulate during the course of his recruitment.

"It was my first time seeing with Coach Jake (Moreland) today (Monday) " Schrauth told BadgerBlitz.com. "He told my coach that he really liked the way I moved on film and that he would like to extend an offer to me.