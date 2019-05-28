Less than two weeks ago, the in-state offensive lineman from Kewaunee High School picked up an offer from the Badgers. And Monday, 6-foot-5, 270-pound junior become commit No. 7 for UW in the 2020 class.

It didn't take long for Tanor Bortolini to jump on his offer from Wisconsin.

"The people there are amazing and I really fit in and got along with them," Bortolini told BadgerBlitz.com. "I also see myself fitting into the program and being able to be very successful there."

Bortolini, who chose Wisconsin over offers from Iowa, Miami and Syracuse, among others, is the fifth commit from inside the state for head coach Paul Chryst in this cycle. He joins Jack Nelson (Stoughton), Ben Barten (Stratford), Trey Wedig (Kettle Moraine), Chimere Dike (Waukesha North) and Cole Dakovich (Waukesha Catholic Memorial).

Bortolini, who was the offensive and defensive lineman of the year in the Packerland Conference as a junior, is being recruited as an interior offensive lineman by position coach Joe Rudolph.

"They project me to play guard or center," Bortolini told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "They said they liked my athleticism and work ethic.

"It’s pretty cool to be able to have an opportunity to play for the team you watched growing up. It's pretty exciting."

Bortolini will likely be the fifth and final offensive lineman UW takes in the junior class.