Needless to say, it was an impressive first recruiting visit for the 6-foot-6, 285-pound junior from Wauwatosa East High School.

During a 61-0 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, in-state offensive lineman Marcus Mbow watched Wisconsin rack up close to 600 yards of total offense.

"Initially it was just overwhelming," Mbow told BadgerBlitz.com. "I really loved it and just felt welcomed and wanted there. The offensive recruits got a tour of the facilities. We walked past the nutrition area and the coaches showed us the amazing weight room. Then we were measured on our height and weight.

"We watched until about 20 minutes left of warm-ups and went to our seats. Afterwards we went into locker room and got to walk around and talk to the players and coaches. Then we were escorted out and it was just a fantastic experience."

While on campus, Mbow was able to speak with offensive line coach and coordinator Joe Rudolph.

"We walked onto the field and a few coaches came up and introduced themselves. They told me they have been watching my film and they like what they see," Mbow said. "I got to meet Coach Rudolph, which was awesome. He was saying good things about me.

"Coach Rudolph was saying that he was loving what he was seeing on film and he was super pumped that I was there. After in the locker room he was telling me he loved what I've been doing and he said to make sure to send him my film towards the end of the season. He said I would be a great fit there."

Outside of UW, a handful of other schools have shown early interest in Mbow, who also plays basketball for the Red Raiders.

"Iowa, Iowa State, North Dakota, Nebraska, Illinois - my coach said he has schools calling him about me every week," Mbow said. "Those schools have asked me to come for a visit.

"I’m heading down to Iowa for the Iowa State game on Saturday. Coach Tim Polasek is trying to schedule a visit with me as well."

Mbow hopes to make a return trip to Madison this fall.

"I would absolutely love to come up again to Madison and visit," he said. "I always have been a fan of watching basketball and football when the Badgers had iconic players like Montee Ball, Melvin Gordon, Sam Dekker and Nigel Hayes. It was just awesome and I feel like I can’t forget them.

"The facilities at Wisconsin stood out to me - the weight room, training area, nutrition rooms and the locker room. They have access to everything. And, honestly, getting compliments from coaches and having them know me and complimenting me stood out, too."

In the 2021 class, the Badgers have commitments from Loyal Crawford, Deacon Hill, Jackson Acker and JP Benzschawel.