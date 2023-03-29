Garrett Sexton, an in-state offensive lineman from Arrowhead High School, was one of the hottest prospects on the recruiting front from the Midwest this winter.

The three-star tackle racked up offers from Minnesota, Illinois, Northwestern, Tennessee, Duke, Michigan State, Penn State, Baylor, Stanford and Oklahoma, among others. Tuesday, the 6-foot-7, 250-pound tackle received a bit more feedback about where he stands with the Badgers during an unofficial visit.