But a handful of other players from inside the state at the position are also on a path towards Division 1 football, a list that includes Slinger's Ashton Beers . The 6-foot-5, 295-pound tackle currently has nine offers with strong interest coming from a handful of other programs.

Wisconsin is home to three of best junior offensive linemen in the country in Joe Brunner , Carson Hinzman and Billy Schrauth .

"From the schools that have not offered, I have been hearing the most from Nebraska and North Dakota State," Beers told BadgerBlitz.com. "In addition, I’ve heard from Northwestern, Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Iowa State and Iowa before their offensive line coach (Tim Polasek) left. I haven’t heard anything from any other Iowa coaches since.

"I’ve taken virtual visits with Nebraska, Penn and Columbia so far. A lot of schools say the thing they like most is my athleticism and ability to move at my size, while also being able to play physical."

Beers, who currently lists scholarships from Central Michigan, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Toledo and Buffalo, thinks he could be closing in on his first Big Ten offer.

"Yeah, I think Nebraska could be very close," Beers said. "Of all the schools I’m in contact with that have not offered, Nebraska is by far showing the most interest. Nebraska is a great school and if they were to offer I would strongly consider them.

"I would like to visit Nebraska and any other Big Ten schools that are interested once June hits. I would also like to visit a few of the MAC schools that I am more interested in since they’re not too far away."

A WFCA first-team all-state pick last fall, Beers also carries a 4.0 GPA. With that, the Ivy League options present an intriguing mix of football and academics.

"That’s definitely an option for me," Beers said. "I haven’t made any final decisions yet about Ivy League schools, but they are a great opportunity to get a solid degree and education. That’s something I have been thinking more about lately and there are clear pros to attending an Ivy League school.

"I’m still wide open as of right now. I got my first offer only two months ago and it’s still pretty early for me in the process. Once the summer comes I will hopefully be able to visit some schools and get an idea of where I might want to go. But for now I am considering all my options and opportunities that I have."

One school that Beers is still waiting to hear from is Wisconsin. So far in the 2022 class, the Badgers have prioritized Brunner, Hinzman and Schrauth on the offensive line.

"Coach (Joe) Rudolph did follow me back on Twitter but I haven't heard anything from them yet," Beers said. "I would definitely be interested in Wisconsin. They have produced some really good offensive linemen in the past five years and it’s a great school as well."