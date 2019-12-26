Wisconsin signed seven scholarship prospects from inside the state - Chimere Dike, Cole Dakovich, Trey Wedig, Ben Barten, Jack Nelson, Tanor Bortolini and Cade McDonald - during college football's early signing period this month. With that in mind, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look ahead at who could be in the same position a year from now in the 2021 cycle. Note: Prospects are listed in no specific order. This is the first in a two-part series, which will conclude Friday.

No. 11: Running back Alex Current (Muskego)

In the mix: Iowa, Michigan State, North Dakota State, Northwestern, Western Michigan and Wisconsin The word: An all-state selection from back-to-back WIAA Division 1 state champion Muskego, Alex Current is one of the most explosive offensive prospects in the state. He visited Wisconsin, among others schools, unofficially this fall. "It was amazing," Current told BadgerBlitz.com. "The atmosphere for a game like that with a blowout was unreal and everyone was into the game and real loud. The traditions that they do after they score or even at halftime are crazy. Everyone does it, and it seems like no one is just there to be there - they are there to help support the team. "I ended up seeing the weight room, which was beautiful. We saw the athletic center on Engineering Drive and that was amazing. We also saw the Badgers arrive and I love how the coaches let the players see their families - like that is respect to the players and parents because a lot of time they don’t get to see each other, which stood out to me. And when it started to rain hard they took the recruits into a room to stay dry, which is outstanding hospitality by them and made me feel at home."

No. 12: Athlete Mac Strand (Xavier)

In the mix: Duke, Iowa, Northern Illinois, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Purdue and Wisconsin The word: Mac Strand, a projected inside linebacker from Appleton Xavier, has received interest from Duke, Iowa, Northern Illinois, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Purdue and Wisconsin. He was on campus in April for a spring practice and returned to Madison this fall for a game-day visit. "I really liked Wisconsin having grown up watching them on Saturdays," Strand told BadgerBlitz.com. "It's really just a dream to get recruited by them. I was really just in awe during the game this past fall and during the visit Friday. "I talked with Coach (Chris) Haering and Coach (Bob) Bostad. We kind of just shot the breeze. Coach Bostad talked about how he likes his middle linebackers and there's some stuff I need to do to keep getting better. We also talked about how me and my family were doing."

No. 13: Defensive end/outside linebacker Tyler LaHam (Verona)

In the mix: Illinois State, Iowa State, Southern Illinois, Western Michigan and Wisconsin The word: Tyler LaHam took unofficial visits to Iowa State, Southern Illinois and Western Michigan this fall. He was a Big Eight all-conference selection as a junior.

No. 14: Athete Owen Arnett (Arrowhead)