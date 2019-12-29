Wisconsin signed seven scholarship prospects from inside the state - Chimere Dike, Cole Dakovich, Trey Wedig, Ben Barten, Jack Nelson, Tanor Bortolini and Cade McDonald - during college football's early signing period this month. With that in mind, BadgerBlitz.com takes an early look ahead at who could be in the same position two years from now in the 2022 cycle. Note: Prospects are listed in no specific order.

No. 1: Offensive tackle Joe Brunner (Whitefish Bay)

Offers from: Iowa, Northern Illinois, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin The Word: A two-year varsity starter at Whitefish Bay, tackle Joe Brunner is emerging as one of the top offensive linemen in the country. Wisconsin offered in September, and Ohio State and Notre Dame followed suit later in the fall. "Coach (Joe) Rudolph asked how I liked it in Madison and what I thought of it," Brunner told BadgerBlitz.com. "Then he said he loved how I’ve been playing this year so far and said they would like to offer me a scholarship. "It’s an unbelievable honor to be offered by not only my home-state team, but also one of the top teams in the country."

No. 2: Offensive guard Carson Hinzman (St. Croix Central)

Offers from: Iowa, Notre Dame, Wisconsin The Word: Carson Hinzman was the first in-state prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2022 class after he made two camp stops in Madison this summer. The projected interior lineman visited also UW a handful of times this fall. "To get an offer from Wisconsin, it was just outstanding," Hinzman told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was totally surprised and I never would have expected that. It's crazy and I'm just so thankful. I have to thank God for this. Where I'm at, we have a small school and people have never even got a Division 1 offer before. So to get that as a sophomore, I'm just so thankful."

No. 3: Safety Braelon Allen (Fond du Lac)