"The visit was incredible," Gengler told BadgerBlitz.com. "I really liked all the coaches - they were very informative and were really involved with the recruits. They did a first-class job and I really enjoyed every second of it.

"They showed us the new locker room, which was insane. They gave us a great speech about nutrition, lifting and the science behind it. They really made me feel like I belong at Madison. They are looking for guys that can make a difference and win games. Not to mention the academics are great, and they told us you're not only an athlete but a student. They really want the best for their players and I’m looking forward to the next steps with Wisconsin."

Gengler, who had 108 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and three interceptions as a junior, was able to speak with inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad while on campus.

"They like me more inside as of now," Gengler, an all-region and first-team all-Southern Lakes selection, said. "Coach Bostad explained some of the defense for inside linebackers to me and I really understood and liked it.

"I was very impressed with how much the coaches knew about the recruits. I also liked the weight room and the nutrition speech really stood out. But by far my favorite part was how personable all the coaches and trainers were. It was great feedback - they informed you on everything you needed to know."

Outside of Wisconsin, Gengler is hearing from a handful of other schools.

"I have a junior day visit in February with Illinois State and also got invited to go to a spring practice with the Hawkeyes and the Badgers," he said. "I have been to South Dakota State for a game-day visit, Illinois State for a game-day visit and Iowa just visited my school. I am having an absolute blast with the recruiting process."

The Badgers currently have six commitments in the 2020 class.