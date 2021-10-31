In-state junior OL Thomas Paasch takes in first game at Camp Randall

Two Big Ten visits are now in the books for Thomas Paasch , who has taken in games at both Nebraska and Wisconsin this fall.

"The game day visit was amazing." Paasch told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was a privilege to be able to talk to the coaches that I’ve looked up to since I was younger, like Joe Rudolph. I also met some people I’ve been talking to but never met yet in person like Eric Johnson and Steven Schrum.

"Before going on to the field we got a little sneak peak into the weight room and we also got to go on the field before the game. The game day atmosphere was awesome. We had amazing seats - I’ve never been so close to the field before. To cap it all off, the Badgers won, which was exciting to see."

Paasch, who is also a standout track and field athlete, received positive feedback from the coaching staff while on campus.

"The feedback I got from the coaches was to keep working out in the weight room during the offseason," Paasch said. "They felt my weight and height were perfect. One suggestion I got was to work on faster feet. I also some feedback about recruiting process at Wisconsin and camps to attend.

"One thing that surprised me was that they coaches and staff knew who I was without ever physically seeing me before. Walking in, Coach Schrum knew who I was and even out on the field, Coach Rudolph knew who I was and came up to talk with me. Neither of them had to look at my name tag to figure out who I was. Also they were very up to date on what was going on with me, recruiting-wise."

Prior to his Wisconsin visit, Paasch took in Nebraska's win over Northwestern.

"I’ve went to a game day visit in Nebraska and I have another game day visit at North Dakota here in November," Paasch said. "I’ve been talking with Coach Nick Goeser and receiving graphics from North Dakota State University.

"The Nebraska visit also went well. They won against Northwestern and there were a lot of recruits at Nebraska. We toured their facilities and met with the coaches, who talked about the program and what it had to offer for us in the future."